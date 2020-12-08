Logitech Circle View Doorbell With HomeKit Secure Video Launches at Apple

Alongside AirPods Max, Apple today also began selling the new Logitech Circle View Wired Doorbell, one of the first video doorbells with support for HomeKit Secure Video.



The Circle View Doorbell includes Logitech's "TrueView" video technology with a 160º field of view, head-to-toe HD video quality, HDR, and color night vision. As a wired doorbell, the Circle View connects to your existing doorbell setup, including indoor chime modules.

While Robin's ProLine Doorbell was the first doorbell to support ‌HomeKit Secure Video‌, that's a professional-level doorbell priced in excess of $500, so Logitech's Circle View is really the first ‌HomeKit Secure Video‌ doorbell aimed at consumers.

‌HomeKit Secure Video‌ gives you 10 days of iCloud-stored footage that doesn't count against your iCloud limits, although you need to have at least a 200GB ‌iCloud‌ plan to support one camera or a 2TB ‌iCloud‌ plan to support up to five cameras.

‌HomeKit Secure Video‌ also gives you private video analysis that occurs directly on your Apple device rather than on cloud servers, as well as full encryption before anything is sent to ‌iCloud‌. It also integrates with people tags from the Photos app in order to identify who is at your door.

The Logitech Circle View Wired Doorbell is priced at $199.95 and is available now from the Apple online store.