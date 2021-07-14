ElevationLab's 'MagBase' Docks Your MagSafe Charger to Your Desk

ElevationLab, known for its range of useful accessories for Apple's devices, today introduced the MagBase, which is designed to increase the functionality of Apple's MagSafe Charger.



Priced at $9.95, the MagBase is a small attachment that fits onto the ‌MagSafe‌ Charger. It has a micro air suction surface at the bottom, which ElevationLab has used in prior products. This micro air suction is not adhesive, but it's quite strong and is able to keep the MagBase securely attached to a desk or a table.

The MagBase has multiple functions when used with a ‌MagSafe‌ Charger. If you pull upwards on an iPhone that's on the MagBase, the ‌iPhone‌ and the ‌MagSafe‌ charger will come up, which is useful if you need to check something while still continuing to charge. When you're done, it can be set right back in the MagBase.



If you want to pick up the ‌iPhone‌ and leave the ‌MagSafe‌ Charger attached to the MagBase, you can use a quick slide gesture to remove the ‌iPhone‌, which leaves the ‌MagSafe‌ Charger right where it is.

The design of the MagBase adds on an additional 3-ft USB-C cord that attaches to the USB-C end of the ‌MagSafe‌ Charger, so you have more cord to work with when using it at a desk. It increases the length of the ‌MagSafe‌ Charger cable from three feet to six feet.



Because the MagBase is barely larger than the ‌MagSafe‌ Charger, it takes up minimal space while on a desk while also providing a useful and versatile base for housing it.

The MagBase can be purchased from the ElevationLab website for $9.95.