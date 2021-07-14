BT to Expand 5G to Entire UK by 2028 Using Drones, Satellites, and Portable Cells, Will End 3G Service by 2023

by

The British network carrier BT has today announced that EE will offer 5G connectivity anywhere in the UK by 2028 as the company set out its plans for the future.

bt logo
3G services offered by EE, BT Mobile, and Plusnet will be phased out by 2023, by which time the company will have built a new 5G core network. 3G usage has been in steady decline in recent years, now representing less than two percent of all data traffic over the EE network. The legacy 3G spectrum will be used to enhance 5G capacity in the future.

By the mid-2020s, BT will fully integrate fiber, Wi-Fi, and mobile network infrastructure for more secure and reliable connectivity. This will be "the UK's first fully converged network," which will allow BT to build next-generation fiber and 5G networks simultaneously.

To extend mobile coverage, EE is expanding 4G connectivity deeper into rural areas, adding over 4,500 square miles of new coverage by 2025. In parallel EE's 5G network, which launched two years ago, will grow to cover half of the UK population by early 2023, four years ahead of the British Government's target. 5G is expected to surpass the geographic reach of 4G to become the UK's largest digital network by 2028, providing a signal to over 90 percent of the UK's landmass.

To reach its goals, BT will deploy its recently obtained 700MHz 5G spectrum to the majority of EE sites. It will also use Neutral Host systems to support better 4G and 5G coverage in busy environments like airports, stadia, and campuses. Portable cells in a fleet of rapid response vehicles will provide temporary mobile connectivity to customers when they need it, and BT is also intending to use more air and space technologies, including drones and Low Earth Orbit satellites, having signed an early agreement with satellite internet company OneWeb last month.

Tags: EE, BT

Top Rated Comments

rictus007 Avatar
rictus007
53 minutes ago at 07:23 am

Drones? What are they smoking?
People won’t be able to burn the drones?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SurferPup Avatar
SurferPup
46 minutes ago at 07:30 am
I want pizza ? drones and a Domino's Pizza helipad but not near the cat food bowl.



Attachment Image

Attachment Image
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
RalfTheDog Avatar
RalfTheDog
42 minutes ago at 07:33 am

Drones? What are they smoking?
I am sure it will be for short term femptocell networks. This would be fantastic for large outdoor events. They could even migrate the drones to the area of the event with the most people at any one given time. It would also be useful for natural disasters and such. You could deploy a large number of drones over an area that has no power or internet.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jgbr Avatar
jgbr
46 minutes ago at 07:30 am
They couldn't organise a coffee in a coffee shop.

Making a decent phone call or having a 4G data connection is hard enough in parts of the country!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Octavius8 Avatar
Octavius8
44 minutes ago at 07:31 am
all this delay beacause of the ban to you
know who... While China is years ahead.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
incoherent_1 Avatar
incoherent_1
45 minutes ago at 07:31 am
A story about both 5G *and* BT?!

::grabs popcorn:: This comments section is going to be a heck of a ride.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

iphone 13 dummy model lineup

Here's What the iPhone 13 Lineup Will Look Like

Monday July 12, 2021 10:54 am PDT by
Apple's 2021 iPhone models aren't expected to launch until September, but thanks to rumors, CAD drawings, and renderings, we already know what to expect. Dummy models are now circulating, and we got our hands on a set to give MacRumors readers an overview of the leaks that we've been seeing for months now. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. We have dummy models of...
Read Full Article141 comments
macbook pro facetime camera 2

Upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro Rumored to Feature Upgraded 1080p Webcam

Sunday July 11, 2021 4:53 am PDT by
The upcoming redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro will feature an upgraded 1080p webcam, compared to the current 720p "FaceTime HD" camera in Apple's latest MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, according to a leaker who goes by the name "Dylandkt." In a tweet, the leaker says that the upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros will be receiving "an updated, improved 1080p webcam" alongside the "...
Read Full Article210 comments
magsafe battery pack

Apple Launches $99 MagSafe Battery Pack

Tuesday July 13, 2021 9:44 am PDT by
Apple today introduced a new MagSafe Battery Pack to its website, which is designed to work with the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The MagSafe Battery Pack attaches magnetically to the back of one of the iPhone 12 models, with the magnets keeping it aligned to your iPhone. The MagSafe Battery Pack is available in a white color, and it appears to be covered...
Read Full Article247 comments
Top Stories 66 Feature

Top Stories: iPhone 13 and 14, iPad Pro, and MacBook Pro Rumors

Saturday July 10, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
The mid-year rumor season is in full swing, with this week seeing a host of reports about not only the upcoming iPhone 13 but also next year's "iPhone 14," as well as the 2022 iPad Pro lineup and the upcoming redesigned MacBook Pro. There's also some controversy over a Facebook-commissioned study showing that preinstalled apps from Apple and Google dominate usage on their respective...
Read Full Article23 comments
2020 iMac Mockup Feature 27 inch text 1

Gurman: Larger Apple Silicon iMac 'En Route,' May Feature More Powerful 'M2X' Chip

Monday July 12, 2021 2:24 am PDT by
A larger redesigned, Apple silicon-powered iMac to replace the current 27-inch Intel model is still "en route," according to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. Writing in the latest instalment of his Power On newsletter, Gurman says the fact that Apple recently increased the screen size for the smaller iMac from 21.5 to 24 inches suggests to him that the 27-inch model could see an equivalent...
Read Full Article140 comments
Flat 2021 MacBook Pro Mockup Feature 1

Apple Expecting High Demand for Upcoming MacBook Pros, Enlists Extra Mini-LED Display Supplier

Tuesday July 13, 2021 1:06 am PDT by
Apple is seemingly preparing for high demand for its upcoming redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, and, as a result, has reportedly enlisted a second supplier for its mini-LED displays ahead of their launch. According to DigiTimes, Apple has added Luxshare Precision Industry as the second supplier for surface mounting technology (SMT) for mini-LED displays. Apple had previously only...
Read Full Article97 comments
regent street apple

Apple Threatens to Leave UK Market Due to $7 Billion Patent Dispute

Monday July 12, 2021 5:22 am PDT by
Lawyers representing Apple have suggested that the company could exit the UK market if the terms of an ongoing patent dispute are "commercially unacceptable" (via This is Money). UK patent holder Optis Cellular Technology is suing Apple for patent infringement after it refused to pay license fees worth around $7 billion for using "standardized" smartphone technology in its devices. Last...
Read Full Article182 comments
iphone 12 pro lidar scanner video

Leaker: LiDAR Scanner to Remain Exclusive to iPhone 13 'Pro' Models This Year

Monday July 12, 2021 4:17 am PDT by
Apple looks increasingly unlikely to expand its LiDAR Scanner to the entire iPhone 13 lineup this year, despite some rumors to the contrary. The LiDAR Scanner is a small sensor that uses 3D sensing to measure the distance to surrounding objects up to five meters away. This technology allows for enhanced augmented reality experiences and other unique capabilities, such as the ability to measur...
Read Full Article41 comments
ATT new 2016 logo featured

AT&T Ends Data Throttling for Unlimited Elite Customers, Adds 40GB Hotspot Data and 4K HBO Max

Monday July 12, 2021 3:58 pm PDT by
AT&T today announced new features that will be provided to its Unlimited Elite customers, which is its highest-tier and most expensive data plan at $85 per month. Starting this week, Unlimited Elite customers will have access to unlimited data that is not slowed down at peak times after hitting a specific data cap. AT&T says that all Unlimited Elite customers can continue to access...
Read Full Article146 comments
magsafe battery pack 2

Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack Unlocks Long Rumored Reverse Charging Feature

Tuesday July 13, 2021 2:12 pm PDT by
Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack designed for the iPhone 12 models has a unique feature that's long been rumored but never introduced in an Apple product -- reverse wireless charging. When attached to an iPhone that's charging via Lightning, the iPhone can deliver power to the MagSafe Battery Pack, which is the first instance of an iPhone being able to route power to an accessory device....
Read Full Article69 comments