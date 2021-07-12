Apple Says Blix's Twice-Tossed Anti-Competitive Lawsuit Alleged 'False Conspiracy Theories'

Apple has been fighting an antitrust lawsuit against Blix, the developer of BlueMail, an app that was removed from the App Store in June 2019 after violating Apple's ‌App Store‌ guidelines.

bluemail mac app store
Blix accused Apple of manipulating search results in its ‌App Store‌ to suppress third-party competition, and it also claimed that Apple had copied its patented messaging technology for the Sign In with Apple feature.

Blix had its lawsuit dismissed in December, but then refiled. Apple asked the judge to toss out the case, and the motion was granted, with the case being dismissed a second time on Friday. In a statement, Apple said that Blix had "alleged false conspiracy theories and anti-competitive clams," and that the judge's decision confirms that Apple has "consistently acted legally."

"Blix, a member of the Coalition for App Fairness and frequent complainer to press and regulators, alleged false conspiracy theories and anti-competitive claims against Apple. The court correctly rejected these claims and threw out Blix's case. This case demonstrates that Apple has consistently acted legally by introducing its own innovative products and features that promote competition."

According to the judge, Blix was unable to prove in court that Sign In with Apple restricted competition or that Apple's actions were harming competition.

Apple's current policy of requiring Sign In With Apple whenever any SSO product is offered permits new competitors and competition (including Blix) because it does not foreclose the use of other SSOs. Allowing competition is the opposite of unlawfully constraining competition, so, again, Blix has failed to state a claim.

Blix is one of several major developers that have joined the anti-Apple Coalition for App Fairness, a group that is against Apple's alleged anti-competitive policies and ‌App Store‌ fees. Other members include Spotify, Basecamp, Corellium, Epic Games, and Tile, all companies that have also had legal issues with Apple.

Top Rated Comments

zvolts Avatar
zvolts
48 minutes ago at 09:43 am
"alleged false conspiracy theories and anti-competitive clams,"

We need the DOJ anti-trust folks to look into this darn clam situation once and for all…
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Art Mark Avatar
Art Mark
56 minutes ago at 09:34 am
Companies could try and make great products that people want or they can continue to pretend there is a monopoly at play. Pick which you direction you support.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cmaier Avatar
cmaier
16 minutes ago at 10:15 am

"alleged false conspiracy theories and anti-competitive clams,"

We need the DOJ anti-trust folks to look into this darn clam situation once and for all…
Bad clams are always a problem.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jav6454 Avatar
jav6454
56 minutes ago at 09:35 am
So legally, they couldn't even convince a judge that their lawsuit merited a trial? That means they were grasping for straws.

However, as always, there is two sides to a tale.

Side note: Also, many apps like to allege anti-competitiveness; however, an installed user base will make their app successful as a good app attracts and self-promotes. A bad app just goes away. Not defending Apple, in general that's the rule of any service.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Lemon Olive Avatar
Lemon Olive
33 minutes ago at 09:57 am
I'm missing something here. If I want to build my own SSO method and make it the exclusive option for my App, and Apple says no, you have to also include SIWA along side it, even if I don't want that...how exactly is that not anti-competitive behavior?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
I7guy Avatar
I7guy
18 minutes ago at 10:12 am

"alleged false conspiracy theories and anti-competitive clams,"

We need the DOJ anti-trust folks to look into this darn clam situation once and for all…
So a app that isn't popular means that Apple is guilty of anti-competitive behavior? Seems they are attempting to weaponize the legal system.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

