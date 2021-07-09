Apple Debuts 'This Week on Apple Music' With Weekly Highlights
Apple today introduced a new Apple Music feature called This Week on Apple Music, which is designed to provide a break down of the five biggest things happening across Apple Music each week.
Apple says that it will provide highlighted stories with album suggestions, playlists, videos, radio episodes, interviews, and more.
Today's recommendations include the BTS: Butter Dance Party playlist, an interview with Jennifer Lopez, a short film, and several radio episodes.
Introducing #ThisWeekOnAppleMusic. Every Friday, get a break down of the five biggest things happening across Apple Music, and dive deeper into the highlighted stories with albums, playlists, videos, radio episodes, and more. Catch up now: https://t.co/z2TOOcdLmO pic.twitter.com/FuL4yujNhH — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) July 9, 2021
This Week on Apple Music content can be accessed using the Apple Music app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.