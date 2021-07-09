Apple's Stock Reached New All-Time Highs This Week

Apple's stock closed at an all-time high price of $144.57 on Wednesday and continues to extend its gains this week, reaching a new intraday high above $145 in trading today. Apple shares have risen around 17% since the start of June.



The stock market gains come ahead of Apple's third quarter earnings results, which will be reported on July 27. Apple unveiled several new products during the quarter, including the AirTag and new models of the iPad Pro, iMac, and Apple TV in April, and previewed major new software updates like iOS 15 and macOS Monterey at WWDC in June.

Apple's market cap is approaching a staggering $2.5 trillion, making it the world's most valuable tech company. Microsoft joined Apple in the $2 trillion valuation club for the first time last month, with gains extending to several major tech stocks.

According to Yahoo Finance, analysts on average expect Apple to set a new third quarter revenue record of $72.9 billion, up around 22% from $59.7 billion in the year-ago quarter. Apple's CFO Luca Maestri cautioned that supply constraints could have a revenue impact of $3 billion to $4 billion in the third quarter, with industry-wide chip shortages affecting supply of iPads and Macs, which could impact the results.