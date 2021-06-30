Apple to Announce Q3 2021 Earnings on July 27

Apple today announced that it plans to hold its quarter three earnings call for the 2021 fiscal year on July 27, 2021.



During the third quarter, which includes late March through late June, the company made several major announcements, including brand new iPad Pros, redesigned 24-inch iMac, AirTags, and a new Apple TV. Additionally, the company held its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, where it announced major updates to all of its platforms coming to users this fall.

During the second quarter, Apple recorded a March quarter record of $89.6 billion in revenue, while its Mac and Services business reached an all-time new high. As has been normal for the past year, Apple is not providing guidance for the June quarter given the instability fueled by the global health crisis. However, during the earnings call last quarter, Apple's CFO Luca Maestri said the company expects a "sequential revenue decline" for the June quarter.



June quarter revenues to grow strong double digits year over year, but we believe sequential revenue decline from March to June will be greater than prior years. First, due to later launch timing and strong demand, ‌iPhone‌ only achieved supply/demand balance during the March quarter. Steeper sequential decline than usual. Supply constraints will have revenue impact of $3-4 billion.

The quarterly earnings statement will be released at 1:30 PM Pacific/4:30 PM Eastern, with a conference call to discuss the report taking place at 2:00 PM Pacific/5:00 PM Eastern. MacRumors will provide coverage of both the earnings release and conference call on July 27.