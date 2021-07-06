Hands-On With Kensington's New 'StudioCaddy' Multi-Device Charging Dock

Kensington today unveiled its new StudioCaddy, a modular, multi-device charger that works with iPhones, AirPods, iPads, and Macs. The StudioCaddy is aimed at households that have multiple Apple products and want a single convenient place to keep them organized and charged up.

Design wise, the StudioCaddy is uncomplicated, with a streamlined look that fits in well with any decor. It's made from materials like plastic, aluminum, and a stitched fabric, and it feels like it has a durable build quality. The different pieces of the dock connect magnetically together.

There's a Qi-based charging station for the iPhone and the ‌AirPods‌, featuring a vertical Qi wireless charging spot for the ‌iPhone‌ and a flat spot for the ‌AirPods‌ or AirPods Pro. Since this is just Qi, either of these spots can also be used for other devices too. For iOS devices, charging maxes out at 7.5W, but 10W charging is available for Android devices.

At the side, there's a USB-C and and a USB-A port for charging additional devices, and you can use these with the laptop and tablet stand of the StudioCaddy. A MacBook or an iPad can fit into one of the StudioCaddy's storage slots, charging through the attached cables, which are sold separately.

The tablet/laptop stand works with any size MacBook, including the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which is convenient if you need an overnight storage spot. You can leave the StudioCaddy's pieces attached together magnetically or separate them out across your desk for a custom setup.

Kensington is charging $179 for the StudioCaddy, which is expensive, but it is a solid multi-device charging station for those who need an all-in-one solution. More information is available on the Kensington website.