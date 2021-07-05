Apple Tested Ceramic Apple Watch Edition Two Years Before It Launched

by

The ceramic Apple Watch Edition dated back to 2014, despite the high-end model not launching until 2016 with the Apple Watch Series 2, according to newly-shared images of a prototype casing.

ceramic apple watch series 0 2
The images, shared on Twitter by the prototype collector known as "DongleBookPro," show a prototype white ceramic original Apple Watch casing that was manufactured in 2014. The device runs internal software for testing purposes and it was made long before the first release of watchOS, but it looks largely identical to the white ceramic Apple Watch Edition that launched in 2016.

ceramic apple watch series 0 3
The images of the 2014 prototype show that Apple had reached a far stage of development on the ceramic Apple Watch Edition, but for unclear reasons, the company elected to only offer the original Apple Watch Edition in 18-carat gold, and held back the ceramic casing to replace the gold version in the lineup when the Series 2 launched in 2016.

ceramic apple watch series 0 1
Apple marketed the ceramic white Apple Watch Edition as a high-end option starting at $1,249, owing to its extremely unique finish.

At the time, Apple lauded the ceramic casing as strong, light, and scratch-resistant, being four times as hard as the stainless steel finish, while also featuring a "pearly, lustrous finish" that is extremely resistant to scratches and tarnishing.

The process of creating the Apple Watch Edition case begins with a high-strength zirconia powder that's combined with alumina to achieve its rich, white color. Each case is then compression molded, sintered, and polished using a diamond slurry, which results in a remarkably smooth surface and an exquisite shine. With this precise level of workmanship, every Apple Watch Edition case takes days to make.

Apple introduced a white ceramic Apple Watch Edition with the Series 2, and went on to expand the ceramic options by introducing a gray version with the Series 3. While there was no ceramic Apple Watch Edition for Series 4 models, Apple revived the high-end white ceramic Edition model for the Series 5. With the latest Apple Watch Series 6, there is again no ceramic version, with the Edition models featuring a cheaper titanium casing only.

Some fans of the unique white finish hope to see a ceramic option for the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7, which is seemingly made more likely by the alternating availability of the model in recent years, but there is no word on whether such a casing will again become available with the launch of the Series 7 later this year.

Related Roundup: Apple Watch Series 6
Tags: Apple Watch Edition, DongleBookPro
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Caution)
Related Forum: Apple Watch

Top Rated Comments

macsplusmacs Avatar
macsplusmacs
48 minutes ago at 08:27 am
Always wanted one. The year I was going to buy one. Poof. no more.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HiVolt Avatar
HiVolt
44 minutes ago at 08:31 am
I've only ever bought the Sport Aluminum ones. The "Premium" ones aren't worth the price.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Theyayarealivin Avatar
Theyayarealivin
43 minutes ago at 08:32 am
It would have been way too expensive. Hoping Apple brings it back in 2021.

love the ceramic watch. Imagine if they offer it In ceramic red
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CWallace Avatar
CWallace
43 minutes ago at 08:33 am

The images of the 2014 prototype show that Apple had reached a far stage of development on the ceramic Apple Watch Edition, but for unclear reasons, the company elected to only offer the original Apple Watch Edition in 18-carat gold, and held back the ceramic casing to replace the gold version in the lineup when the Series 2 launched in 2016.
I expect that reason can be explained with two words: Jony Ives.

I would not be surprised if he wanted the gold to be the only launch Edition model and a "cheap" (at a tenth the price) ceramic model would be seem as "devaluing the brand".
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ian87w Avatar
ian87w
33 minutes ago at 08:43 am

I expect that reason can be explained with two words: Jony Ives.

I would not be surprised if he wanted the gold to be the only launch Edition model and a "cheap" (at a tenth the price) ceramic model would be seem as "devaluing the brand".
I believe that's the real case. I believe there was an article that mentioned Ives' actual preference for the Apple Watch to be a really luxury watch, and pushed for the gold version.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
calzon65 Avatar
calzon65
21 minutes ago at 08:54 am
I love the Apple watch, especially for how much technology has been compressed into such a small space, but I don't think of luxury when I think of the Apple watch or any of the other similar watches (i.e., wrist computers). For luxury watches, I think of Rolex or Patek Philippe. Not because the exorbitant price, but for the intricate workings and finishes of those watches, which in some cases requires over 1,000 hours to create.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

16 inch macbook pro m2 render

DigiTimes: Apple to Announce Redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro in September

Thursday July 1, 2021 12:46 am PDT by
After months of rumors and speculation, Apple plans to announce its redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro featuring mini-LED displays, an all-new design, and a faster Apple silicon processor in September of this year, according to a report from DigiTimes. According to the paywalled report, which revealed that Apple is planning a significant investment in bolstering mini-LED production,...
Read Full Article178 comments
ipad pro 3nm feature

Apple Likely to Debut Next-Gen 3nm Chip Technology in 2022 iPad Pro

Friday July 2, 2021 12:26 am PDT by
Apple will launch an iPad next year featuring a processor based on chipmaking partner TSMC's next-generation 3-nanometer process, according to a new report today from Nikkei Asia. Apple and Intel are testing their chip designs with TSMC's 3-nanometer production technology, according to several sources briefed on the matter, with commercial output of such chips expected to start in the second...
Read Full Article108 comments
macos monterey tidbits feature copy

Apple Releases First Public Beta of macOS 12 Monterey

Thursday July 1, 2021 10:12 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the first public beta of the macOS 12 Monterey beta to public beta testers, allowing non-developers to test the new macOS Monterey software ahead of its public release. Public beta testers can download the macOS 12 Monterey update from the Software Update section of the System Preferences app after installing the proper profile from Apple's beta software website. macOS...
Read Full Article90 comments
macos monterey ios 15 public betas

Top Stories: iOS 15 and macOS Monterey Public Betas, iPhone 13 and MacBook Pro Rumors, and More

Saturday July 3, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
Happy public beta week! This week saw the release of a complete set of public betas for Apple's major upcoming operating system updates, giving everyone the chance to check out all of the new features and changes. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. We also saw a slew of rumors on everything from the iPhone 13 and the MacBook Pro to AirPods and the Apple Watch Series...
Read Full Article23 comments
apple watch series 6 blood oxygen monitoring 1

Pulse Oximetry Company Masimo Wants the Apple Watch Series 6 Banned

Wednesday June 30, 2021 9:55 am PDT by
Medical device company Masimo is embroiled in an ongoing legal battle with Apple over several of the health capabilities available in the Apple Watch, and now Masimo wants the Apple Watch Series 6 banned, reports Bloomberg. Masimo today filed a new patent infringement lawsuit with the United States International Trade Commission, which asks the ITC to halt imports of the Apple Watch Series...
Read Full Article118 comments
iphone 13 wireless charging coil

Rumor: iPhone 13 to Feature Larger Wireless Charging Coils, Possibly for Reverse Wireless Charging

Sunday July 4, 2021 3:04 am PDT by
Apple plans to include a "slightly bigger" wireless charging coil in this year's iPhone 13 lineup, which will not only yield improved heat management and higher wattage, but could be paving the way towards reverse wireless charging, according to a new rumor from Max Weinbach (via EverythingApplePro). Image Credit: EverythingApplePro According to the rumor, Apple plans to make the physical...
Read Full Article140 comments
iphone 12 mini front

Apple Kills iPhone 12 Mini Production Due to Poor Sales

Wednesday June 30, 2021 3:21 am PDT by
Apple has reportedly ended production of the iPhone 12 mini after months of lackluster sales, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce. Following widespread reports that the iPhone 12 mini has suffered from poor sales relative to other iPhone 12 models since its launch last year, TrendForce claims that Apple has now ceased production of the device. The iPhone 12 mini is said to have...
Read Full Article
apple card feature2

Apple Card Rumored to Face 'Oppo Card' Competitor

Thursday July 1, 2021 5:23 am PDT by
The Chinese smartphone maker Oppo appears to be preparing "Oppo Card" as a rival to Apple Card, following similar moves by Apple competitors Google, Samsung, and Huawei. According to Chinese trademark filings seen by DroidMaze, Oppo has filed to trademark "Oppo Card." The trademark is filed under international classifications, meaning that the company hopes to use the "Oppo Card" brand...
Read Full Article61 comments
iMac M1 Blue Spoftify Feature 2

Spotify Beta Introduces Native M1 Mac Support

Thursday July 1, 2021 11:03 am PDT by
Spotify today announced the launch of new beta version of its desktop app that's optimized for M1 Macs with native Apple silicon support. According to Spotify, the beta software features compatibility improvements and optimizations for the Arm-based M1 systems from Apple. The beta software can be downloaded from Spotify's community site, and Spotify is seeking feedback on how the software ...
Read Full Article70 comments
Rugged Apple Watch Text Feature

Rugged Apple Watch 'Explorer Edition' Could Arrive Next Year

Friday July 2, 2021 3:11 am PDT by
Apple is considering offering an "Explorer Edition" variant of the Apple Watch that features a more rugged casing as soon as next year, according to reliable Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. Gurman's report explains that Apple may release a rugged Apple Watch model to offer an appropriate option for individuals who need a more durable smartwatch:Apple Inc. is considering launching an...
Read Full Article