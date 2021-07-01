Apple Releases Safari Technology Preview 127 With Bug Fixes and Performance Improvements

by

Apple today released a new update for Safari Technology Preview, the experimental browser Apple first introduced in March 2016. Apple designed the ‌Safari Technology Preview‌ to test features that may be introduced into future release versions of Safari.

Safari Technology Preview Feature
‌Safari Technology Preview‌ release 127 includes bug fixes and performance improvements for CSS, Scrolling, JavaScript, Media, WebRTC, WebAPI, Accessibility, and Rendering.

The current ‌Safari Technology Preview‌ release is built on the new Safari 15 update included in macOS Monterey, and as such, it includes several Safari 15 features. There's a new streamlined tab bar with support for Tab Groups to organize tabs, along with improved support for Safari Web Extensions.

Live Text allows users to select and interact with text in images on the web, but the ‌macOS Monterey‌ beta and an M1 Mac is required. There's also Quick Notes support for adding links and Safari highlights to remember important information and ideas.

Other updates include WebGL 2 and new HTML, CSS, and JavaScript features.

The new ‌Safari Technology Preview‌ update is available for both macOS Big Sur and ‌macOS Monterey‌, the newest version of the Mac operating system that's set to release this fall.

The ‌Safari Technology Preview‌ update is available through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences to anyone who has downloaded the browser. Full release notes for the update are available on the Safari Technology Preview website.

Apple's aim with ‌Safari Technology Preview‌ is to gather feedback from developers and users on its browser development process. ‌Safari Technology Preview‌ can run side-by-side with the existing Safari browser and while designed for developers, it does not require a developer account to download.

Top Rated Comments

macguy2021 Avatar
macguy2021
35 minutes ago at 07:11 pm
I'm loving the new Safari. Not ready to do the Monterey beta yet, but STP is now my default browser on 11.4 Big Sur. I love the redesign and I can say with no sarcasm - it *does* seem snappier. It definitely feels more modern than Safari.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ErikGrim Avatar
ErikGrim
36 minutes ago at 07:09 pm
By default scores 512 on html5test.com vs 471 for regular Safari 15 (monterey dp2)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nutmac Avatar
nutmac
6 minutes ago at 07:39 pm

The address bar no longer takes on the color of the website since this latest update was installed.
Darn it. I must be in the minority, but I actually liked it. Apple just need to tweak the contrast a bit to make the tab title more legible.

Another new feature: the reload/refresh button is back.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
