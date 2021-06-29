Pixelmator Pro 2.1 Coral Brings AI-Driven Cropping, Quick Fill and Stroke With Brush Features, and More

by

Pixelmator Pro 2.1 Coral got its public release today. The latest major update to Pixelmator Pro adds a number of notable new features, including the ability to improve the composition of photos with machine learning, a new Quick Fill feature, improved painting tools, and more.

Pixelmator Pro 2
Powered by Core ML, the new ML Crop feature lets users automatically crop photos with a single click. According to the developers, the machine learning algorithm powering this feature has been trained to crop photos in a way that makes them more striking and eye-catching, making it a useful way to get a different perspective on cropping photos.

Pixelmator Pro 2
With ML Crop turned on, hovering over different aspects ratio presets will preview them with ML Crop's suggestions, which are generated by on-device processing to ensure high performance and privacy. In addition, the Crop tool has been redesigned to include perspective correction, crop overlays, and more.

Pixelmator Pro 2
Meanwhile, the new Quick Fill feature lets users change the look of objects in compositions via simple drag and drop. Just drag a color from the new color well in the Pixelmator Pro toolbar and drop it onto any object in your image to change its color. The Quick Fill feature works with every layer type in Pixelmator Pro, including images, shapes, and text layers.

Pixelmator Pro 2
Elsewhere, thanks to the new Stroke with Brush feature, users can now paint brush strokes along paths and around layers with ease. Customizing the look of a brush causes a live preview of its stroke to appear right on the canvas. Brush strokes can be painted around image, shape, and text layers, as well as along vector paths

A new text size slider also means there are now five different ways to change the size of text, while the update also brings advanced paragraph spacing options and the ability to adjust paragraph indents.

Pixelmator Pro 2
The update lands while Pixelmator Pro is still on sale for $19.99, offering customers 50% off the usual $39.99 price, although the sale ends on July 6th. Pixelmator Pro 2.1 Coral is a Universal app, so it runs natively on both ‌M1‌ and Intel-based Macs. Updates to the image editing app are free for existing users of Pixelmator Pro, which can be downloaded directly from the Mac App Store.

