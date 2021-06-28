Apple's Kevin Lynch Explains How IDs Will Work on Apple Watch in watchOS 8

by

With the iOS 15 and watchOS 8 updates, Apple is allowing U.S. users to add their state ID cards or driver's licenses to the Wallet app, alleviating the need for a physical ID card to be carried.

apple watch drivers license id card watchos 8
Apple's VP of Technology, Kevin Lynch, oversees much of the Apple Watch's design and he recently did an interview with Yahoo Finance to explain how it works and the plans that Apple has for the feature in the future.

To start with, ID cards will be able to be added to the Wallet app in certain states, and Apple has not provided details on which states will be participating at this time. Apple also plans to work with the TSA to allow the digital ID cards to be used in lieu of a physical card.

"We're early on this, obviously," said Lynch. ""You'll be able to have it in your Wallet. You can see your ID there like your other cards. And then you can present that if you choose to, for example, TSA."

Lynch went on to explain that it's similar to how Apple Pay works. "You can digitally present it," he said, "and the information can show up for the person who is looking at your ID."

Apple plans to manage which information is available to which person, similar to the Health app. Apple won't be able to track where an ID has been shown, nor will the state that provides the ID be able to see that information. License information will be protected with a passcode, much like debit and credit cards.

Along with ID integration, Apple is adding new features that will let users lock, unlock, and start their cars from their Apple Watches in an expansion of the Car Key feature that's already available. "It's a lot of fun to be able to just walk up to your car and have it unlock and then drive," said Lynch.

Apple also plans to add support for various smart locks, allowing digital house keys to be stored in the Wallet app, plus this feature will also work with hotels that participate in Apple's new digital key initiative.

For licenses and IDs, Apple likely will need to navigate different rules and agreements with each state, and we won't know until later in the year which states will support the initiative at launch. Digital IDs are baked into ‌iOS 15‌ and ‌watchOS 8‌, which are launching publicly this fall.

Related Roundups: watchOS 7, watchOS 8
Tag: Kevin Lynch
Related Forum: iOS, Mac, tvOS, watchOS Programming

Top Rated Comments

Think|Different Avatar
Think|Different
49 minutes ago at 01:11 pm
This is amazing! Gotta start somewhere.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
48 minutes ago at 01:13 pm
I hope my state gets on board with this (and insurance cards) before the century is out. lol I would welcome not having to carry a wallet around.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jcswim312 Avatar
jcswim312
49 minutes ago at 01:11 pm
Very excited for this feature!

Right now I have Apple’s wallet case that attaches to the back of my iPhone 12 and I use it to hold both my Apple Card (credit card) and my driver’s license but it would be great to also have a digital version of my driver’s license that I can store on both my phone and my watch
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Localcelebrity Avatar
Localcelebrity
44 minutes ago at 01:16 pm
I can't imagine a world where I get pulled over by a cop and then hand them my unlocked iPhone. Ditto for going through a TSA line. I sincerely hope they're thinking much beyond that type of interaction. Hopefully something NFC based.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dontwalkhand Avatar
dontwalkhand
29 minutes ago at 01:32 pm
Apple is late to the game here. Hell, we even beat the entire state of California to it. I am excited for the Apple wallet integration however. It’ll be nice to not have to hunt for this app.

Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
pass1234 Avatar
pass1234
18 minutes ago at 01:43 pm
Good morning, officer. No, I don't know why you pulled me over. Oh, yes, my license is here on my wris.. OH GOD YOU SHOT ME
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Top Stories 64 Feature

Top Stories: iPhone 14 With In-Screen Touch ID, iOS 15 Beta 2, Apple Warns Leakers, and More

Saturday June 26, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
This week saw an interesting mix of news and rumors, led by a new report from Ming-Chi Kuo outlining some of his expectations for the 2022 iPhone models. We also saw the second betas of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, a claim that Apple has already stopped production of the iPhone 12 mini amid slow sales, and a report that Apple is clamping down on some prominent leakers, so read on for details on all ...
Read Full Article90 comments
AppleEventLogoFeature

Reliable Leaker Known as 'Kang' Hit With Warning From Apple

Thursday June 24, 2021 5:45 am PDT by
The highly reliable Apple leaker known as "Kang" and a number of other unspecified leakers have reportedly received warnings from lawyers representing Apple. According to posts on Kang's Weibo account, Apple recently commissioned a law firm to send admonitory letters to a number of leakers. The letter purportedly cautioned leakers that they must not disclose information about unreleased...
Read Full Article187 comments
iPad mini pro feature

iPad Mini Finally Getting Major Update With Pro Design and Larger Display

Friday June 25, 2021 3:12 am PDT by
Apple is planning to give the iPad mini a major update this year, including a Pro-style redesign with a larger display, according to recent reports. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Webby Wu, the updated ‌iPad mini‌ will feature narrower screen bezels, with Apple also testing a model that does away with the Home button, in a design that sounds closer to the current iPad Air....
Read Full Article
ipad pro with m1 chip

Latest iOS and iPadOS 15 Betas Allow Apps to Request Access to More RAM

Friday June 25, 2021 2:58 am PDT by
Apple is taking a major stride that will allow developers to improve the performance of their apps on iPhones and iPads, by giving apps the ability to access more of a device's memory or RAM starting later this fall. Currently, apps are limited to the amount of RAM they can use, regardless of the amount available on the device. For example, despite the highest-end M1 iPad Pro featuring 16GB...
Read Full Article193 comments
magsafecasedangle

Apple Shares List of Products to Keep Safe Distance Away From Pacemakers

Saturday June 26, 2021 5:07 pm PDT by
In a support document updated this week, Apple shared a list of products that should be kept a safe distance away from medical devices, such as implanted pacemakers and defibrillators, due to potential magnetic interference. To avoid any potential interference with medical devices, Apple says to keep the products listed below a safe distance away from medical devices — more than six inches ...
Read Full Article91 comments
apple maps icon ios 15 beta 2

iOS 15 Beta 2 Tidbits: Redesigned Apple Maps Icon, Memoji Outfits, and More

Thursday June 24, 2021 4:19 pm PDT by
Apple seeded the second betas of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to developers today for testing, and in addition to SharePlay being enabled in FaceTime, there are some other smaller changes and details that we've gathered up below. First and foremost, Apple has fixed a long list of bugs in the second betas, as outlined in the release notes. For example, Apple has resolved an issue that caused iCloud...
Read Full Article87 comments
apple tower theatre tim cook

Tim Cook Attends Grand Opening of Apple Store in Downtown Los Angeles

Thursday June 24, 2021 12:56 pm PDT by
Apple today celebrated the grand opening of its new retail store at the historic Tower Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles, and Apple's CEO Tim Cook and retail chief Deirdre O'Brien were both in attendance for the occasion. Other notable individuals in attendance included YouTubers such as Justine Ezarik (iJustine), who shared the photos above, and Brian Tong. As usual, Cook posed for photos...
Read Full Article104 comments
adobe photoshop sketch ipad

Adobe Removing Photoshop Sketch and Illustrator Draw From App Store in July

Saturday June 26, 2021 4:02 pm PDT by
Adobe this week reminded customers that its Photoshop Sketch and Illustrator Draw apps will no longer be available for download on iOS and Android starting July 19. Adobe plans to stop supporting the apps for existing users on January 10, 2022. In a support document, Adobe said users can easily migrate to its Fresco app, which combines many Photoshop Sketch and Illustrator Draw drawing and...
Read Full Article33 comments
maxresdefault

Video: Belkin's Soundform Connect Adds AirPlay 2 to Your Existing Speakers

Friday June 25, 2021 10:07 am PDT by
Last month, Belkin introduced the Soundform Connect Audio Adapter with AirPlay 2, letting users turn their traditional speakers into AirPlay 2-enabled devices. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. MacRumors videographer Dan has now had a chance to spend some time with the accessory, so check out our latest video for a look at the setup process, using standalone speakers ...
Read Full Article139 comments
google fi vpn android

Google Fi VPN Starts Rolling Out to iPhone Users

Friday June 25, 2021 3:07 am PDT by
Google has announced its is rolling out Google Fi's built-in VPN service to iPhone subscribers, giving iOS users another way to ensure that their connection is secure and private on a cellular or Wi-Fi network. Starting today, we're expanding our built-in VPN to iPhone®. 🔐With the Fi VPN, you get a private online connection and more protection from hackers included on all plans. Learn more → ht ...
Read Full Article100 comments