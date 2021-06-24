Microsoft CEO Would 'Welcome' Apple to Bring iMessage to Windows

by

Following his company's reveal of Windows 11, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella sat down with The Wall Street Journal's Joanna Stern to discuss the next generation of Windows and the possibility of Apple bringing some of its services, such as iMessage, to Windows.

imessage ios14
One major theme of Windows 11 is its openness to third-party app marketplaces and Microsoft's end goal of making the platform a center of creativity outside the bounds of its own Microsoft App Store. Windows 11 will allow users to run Android apps, but the integration with Windows and iPhone is lacking. In that regard, Nadella says Microsoft would "love to make sure that it works better," referencing the iPhone and Windows.

The CEO goes on to say that, like other companies, Apple is welcome to doing anything it wants on Windows, including bringing iMessage to the platform. iMessage has been a hallmark of Apple's devices, and despite the Cupertino tech giant partially opening FaceTime to Android and Windows later this year, iMessage remains an Apple product exclusive.

As part of the legal battle between Epic Games and Apple, court filings including internal emails between high-ranking Apple executives revealed that at one point in time, Apple had considered bringing iMessage to Android.

According to the emails, the executives felt that bringing iMessage to a competing platform "would simply serve to remove [an] obstacle to iPhone families giving their kids Android phones." While not explicitly stating Windows, Apple bringing iMessage to its largest computer competitor could be a business disadvantage.

Tags: iMessage, Windows

Top Rated Comments

JCCL Avatar
JCCL
36 minutes ago at 10:09 am

I'm sure he would.
That would actually benefit Apple more than Microsoft if they want to push iMessage utilization. Outside of the US no one uses it, and prefer to use Whatsapp or other platforms instead of having to guess what kind of phone or computer your recipient has.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macsplusmacs Avatar
macsplusmacs
39 minutes ago at 10:07 am
I'm sure he would.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
827538 Avatar
827538
36 minutes ago at 10:09 am
"One major theme of Windows 11 is its openness to third-party app marketplaces and Microsoft's end goal of making the platform a center of creativity outside the bounds of its own Microsoft App Store."

What a bizarre statement. Windows has always been open to third party app marketplaces. Look at Steam for one example.

This is just lazy corporate smack talking.

What this really translates to is "we're jealous of Apple's revenue on their App Store and our own attempt was a failure so we're going to try undermining Apple with this meaningless corporate platitude"
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Sasparilla Avatar
Sasparilla
31 minutes ago at 10:14 am

The only way this happens is if Apple are forced to do it or something else dramatically changes their market position.
I don't know, I don't see iMessage as a big driver of people choosing iPhone over Android. Privacy, yes, that's their big driver these days and that is there whether iMessage is on Android or not.

But they could port iMessage over to Android or even Windows without big marketshare jolts...JMHO of course.

The other angle in all this is that they may have kept it off Android so iMessage wouldn't have been the focus for the Government wanting a back door to it. That calculation may still be valid.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kycophpd Avatar
kycophpd
27 minutes ago at 10:18 am

"One major theme of Windows 11 is its openness to third-party app marketplaces and Microsoft's end goal of making the platform a center of creativity outside the bounds of its own Microsoft App Store."

What a bizarre statement. Windows has always been open to third party app marketplaces. Look at Steam for one example.

This is just lazy corporate smack talking.

What this really translates too is "we're jealous of Apple's revenue on their App Store and our own attempt was a failure so we're going to try undermining Apple with this meaningless corporate platitude"
Exactly what I came here to post. Only you wrote it quicker and better.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dabi Avatar
dabi
32 minutes ago at 10:14 am
Too bad the Epic case has uncovered that the higher ups at Apple consider their walled garden a competitive advantage. It ain't happening.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

macbook air orange

Apple Developing a Whole New Kind of MacBook Air

Monday June 21, 2021 2:15 am PDT by
Apple is believed to be working on a completely new, high-end version of the MacBook Air, according to recent reports. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who often reveals accurate insights into Apple's plans, has repeatedly discussed the company's work on a high-end MacBook Air. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and leaker Jon Prosser have also referred to a similar MacBook Air model. The high-end...
Read Full Article
iOS 15 Users Underwhelmed Feature

Users Underwhelmed by iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, Survey Suggests

Monday June 21, 2021 7:17 am PDT by
Users appear to be underwhelmed by Apple's upcoming iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 updates, according to the findings of a new survey by SellCell. The survey asked 3,000 iPhone and iPad users, evenly split between men and women, aged 18 or over in the United States, what they thought of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and the naming of the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup. Over 50 percent of all of the survey's...
Read Full Article414 comments
purple iphone 12 and 12 mini

iPhone 12 Mini Production Reportedly Ended Earlier Than Expected Due to Relatively Low Sales

Monday June 21, 2021 7:07 am PDT by
Following widespread reports that the iPhone 12 mini has experienced poor sales performance, at least relative to other iPhone 12 models, Taiwanese research firm TrendForce today claimed that production of the device has already ended. According to TrendForce, the iPhone 12 mini "reached End-of-Life ahead of time" during the second quarter of 2021, suggesting that Apple will focus on selling ...
Read Full Article182 comments
Dark Sky App Featured

Apple Updates Dark Sky Weather App With Apple Watch Improvements and More

Tuesday June 22, 2021 11:58 am PDT by
Apple today updated the Dark Sky weather app for the first time since November with improved VoiceOver support and other bug fixes and performance improvements. In addition, Dark Sky complications on the Apple Watch now update more frequently. The full release notes for Dark Sky version 6.8.6:• Improved VoiceOver support • Complications on Apple Watch update more frequently •...
Read Full Article51 comments
iPhone 12 v Android 2020

Apple Executive Says Users Who Want App Sideloading Already Have That Option With Other Platforms

Wednesday June 23, 2021 5:07 am PDT by
Apple earlier today published a detailed report outlining in blatant terms the negative impact that sideloading would have on the iPhone and iPad, specifically calling out the impacts it would have on user privacy and security. Now, the company is continuing its PR push, with an executive noting in an interview that users who wish to sideload apps already have that option thanks to other...
Read Full Article404 comments
iOS Spam Calendar Feature

iCloud Users Continue to Be Plagued by Calendar Spam

Monday June 21, 2021 8:51 am PDT by
Despite previous attempts to put the situation at rest, some iCloud users continue to experience spam calendar invitations, causing their calendars to be filled with random events. The situation received widespread coverage in 2016, where Apple said that it was "actively working to address this issue" by "identifying and blocking suspicious senders." Victims are targeted in various ways. The ...
Read Full Article76 comments
primeday2020 feature3

Amazon Prime Day: The Best Apple Deals

Monday June 21, 2021 6:15 am PDT by
Amazon's annual Prime Day event has officially kicked off today, beginning 48 hours of discounts, offers, and tons of savings across Amazon's storefront. This includes everything from home electronics to clothing, jewelry, video games, movies, and much more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment,...
Read Full Article23 comments
ios wifi settings

iOS Bug Causes Specific Network Name to Disable Wi-Fi on iPhones

Sunday June 20, 2021 4:15 am PDT by
A wireless network naming bug has been discovered in iOS that effectively disables an iPhone's ability to connect to Wi-Fi. Security researcher Carl Schou found that after joining a Wi-Fi network with the name "%p%s%s%s%s%n" his iPhone's Wi-Fi functionality was left "permanently disabled." Changing a hotspot's SSID did nothing to correct the problem, with even a reboot failing to make a...
Read Full Article146 comments
iphone 13 lineup dummy models

iPhone 13 Dummy Models Depict Repositioned Camera Modules

Wednesday June 23, 2021 4:12 am PDT by
New alleged dummy models of the upcoming iPhone 13, shared by leaker Sonny Dickson on Twitter, depict a modified camera layout on the standard iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, with two lenses in a diagonal arrangement rather than the vertical arrangement seen on the iPhone 12 models. The dummy models generally line up with iPhone 13 schematics previously seen by MacRumors, which showed that the ...
Read Full Article71 comments
iphone 13 yellow

TrendForce: iPhone 13 Lineup Will Remain Limited to Maximum 512GB of Storage

Monday June 21, 2021 6:33 am PDT by
Apple will likely unveil its next-generation "iPhone 12s" or "iPhone 13" lineup in around two and a half months from now, and ahead of time, Taiwanese research firm TrendForce has outlined its expectations for the devices. A summary of TrendForce's expectations:Apple will unveil four new iPhones in September, including a mini model, a standard model, and two Pro models. September is the...
Read Full Article62 comments