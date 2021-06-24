iOS 15 Beta 2 Tidbits: Redesigned Apple Maps Icon, Memoji Outfits, and More

Apple seeded the second betas of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to developers today for testing, and in addition to SharePlay being enabled in FaceTime, there are some other smaller changes and details that we've gathered up below.



First and foremost, Apple has fixed a long list of bugs in the second betas, as outlined in the release notes. For example, Apple has resolved an issue that caused iCloud Private Relay to function unexpectedly and more. The release notes also indicate the second beta of iPadOS 15 is not available for the 9.7-inch iPad Pro (WiFi + Cellular) released in 2015, although Apple did not provide a reason why.

There's a new Apple Maps icon visible in the second betas, with the Interstate 280 shield removed from the bottom-right corner.

Apple Maps has a new icon:

iOS 15 beta 1. iOS 15 beta 2 pic.twitter.com/ptQEYm3DUq — Francesco Palmieri (@francescop147) June 24, 2021

As noted by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the second beta of iPadOS 15 allows users to swipe from the bottom right to open the Quick Note toggle using a finger. This feature was announced at WWDC earlier this month, but it required an Apple Pencil in the first beta.

Also new in iPadOS 15 beta 2 — if you’ve never found the need to buy the Apple Pencil (like me), you can swipe from the bottom right to open up the Quick Note toggle (was announced at WWDC but not enabled in beta 1). pic.twitter.com/80bvwZAlli — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) June 24, 2021

There are also new Memoji outfits and customization options, user interface tweaks across Safari and other apps, and a new splash screen for the redesigned Weather app, so be sure to check out the MacRumors forum thread with a running list of changes in the second betas.

New in iPadOS 15 beta 2: The reload button now appears in the Safari address bar if you hover over it. The Reader icon is also back in the address bar, flashing when an article loads. pic.twitter.com/cyjEjfS1xZ — Federico Viticci (@viticci) June 24, 2021

As a developer beta, iOS 15 is officially only available to those enrolled in the Apple Developer Program, which costs $99 per year. A free public beta will be available in July, and the software update will be released in the fall.

Let us know in the comments section if you spot any other changes.