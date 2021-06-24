iOS 15 Beta 2 Tidbits: Redesigned Apple Maps Icon, Memoji Outfits, and More

by

Apple seeded the second betas of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to developers today for testing, and in addition to SharePlay being enabled in FaceTime, there are some other smaller changes and details that we've gathered up below.

apple maps icon ios 15 beta 2
First and foremost, Apple has fixed a long list of bugs in the second betas, as outlined in the release notes. For example, Apple has resolved an issue that caused iCloud Private Relay to function unexpectedly and more. The release notes also indicate the second beta of iPadOS 15 is not available for the 9.7-inch iPad Pro (WiFi + Cellular) released in 2015, although Apple did not provide a reason why.

There's a new Apple Maps icon visible in the second betas, with the Interstate 280 shield removed from the bottom-right corner.


As noted by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the second beta of iPadOS 15 allows users to swipe from the bottom right to open the Quick Note toggle using a finger. This feature was announced at WWDC earlier this month, but it required an Apple Pencil in the first beta.


There are also new Memoji outfits and customization options, user interface tweaks across Safari and other apps, and a new splash screen for the redesigned Weather app, so be sure to check out the MacRumors forum thread with a running list of changes in the second betas.



As a developer beta, iOS 15 is officially only available to those enrolled in the Apple Developer Program, which costs $99 per year. A free public beta will be available in July, and the software update will be released in the fall.

Let us know in the comments section if you spot any other changes.

Top Rated Comments

and 1989 others Avatar
and 1989 others
34 minutes ago at 04:26 pm
Whats with the mask nonsense on the Memojis?!

Lets not normalise them, they are a temporary measure while we combat COVID.

let people see your pretty faces.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Theyayarealivin Avatar
Theyayarealivin
23 minutes ago at 04:37 pm

just let us remove the home bar
or swipe up or down for the home bar to show up :)
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
40 minutes ago at 04:21 pm
just let us remove the home bar
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
34 minutes ago at 04:26 pm

So you’re stuck in an app for all eternity as soon as you open it? Seems like a bad idea to me, but okay…

/s
what u on about you can still swipe up and do what you can now, I dont need a bar to tell me how to use my phone
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
15 minutes ago at 04:45 pm

Making a design change like that would negatively affect new users. Also, some apps (like games) dim the home bar so that you have to swipe twice, once to activate it and twice to actually go home preventing you from accidentally leaving the app and losing progress. Without a visual indicator it would make it confusing to leave those apps for multitasking, Home Screen, etc.

A better option would be for users to be allowed to set it to auto minimize a few seconds after opening an app, then it would still pop up in scenarios like I mentioned above, but be out the way otherwise.
Set it in by default but let us remove if we want
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mr. Awesome Avatar
Mr. Awesome
37 minutes ago at 04:23 pm

just let us remove the home bar
So you’re stuck in an app for all eternity as soon as you open it? Seems like a bad idea to me, but okay…

/s
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

