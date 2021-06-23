Nathan Pyle's 'Strange Planet' Comic Coming to Apple TV+ as Animated Series
Popular comic "Strange Planet" from Nathan Pyle is being turned into an animated television series that's set to premiere on Apple TV+, reports Deadline.
The "Strange Planet" comics and books feature blue aliens from an Earth-like planet who describe their Earth-like activities in new and unusual ways. Nathan Pyle has amassed millions of followers on Instagram with the webcomic, which debuted in 2019, and has published multiple books.
Nathan Pyle will be working with Dan Harmon to turn the comic into an animated TV show, and both will serve as executive producers. This will be Apple's second animated television show following "Central Park," from "Bob's Burgers" creator Loren Bouchard.
Top Rated Comments
…but to my limited imagination, I can only see this working as animated "shorts". And by "shorts" I mean 30 seconds apiece, including intro. Perhaps make 10 of those centered around a single theme, and you have a five minute show.
"Strange Planet" gives the reader the task of deciphering from the "alien form" of describing everyday actions and items into "plain English". Sometimes it takes me some head-scratching time to do that, and this may not work with the "real-time" nature of an animated product.
Nathan Pyle is a kind man and a smart cookie, I'm sure he'll figure it out, and keep it from becoming an animated verision of "The Coneheads".