Apple Shares Trailer for Docuseries 'Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson'

Apple today released the trailer for upcoming docuseries "Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson," which is set to premiere on Friday, July 30th on Apple TV+.

The six-part docuseries will examine "sound creation and the revolutionary technology that has shaped music as we know it," and as the name suggests, it is hosted by DJ and Grammy Award-winning artist and producer Mark Ronson.

Each episode will follow Ronson as he uncovers untold stories of music creation and explores the lengths that producers and creators will go to in order to find the perfect sound.

Ronson explores music's intersection with artistry and technology in candid conversations with music legends and icons including Paul McCartney, Questlove, King Princess, Dave Grohl, Adrock and Mike D from the Beastie Boys, Charli XCX and more, where he discovers the ways in which these unique tools have influenced their work.

The end of each episode will feature Ronson creating a unique piece of original music using different techniques like reverb, synth, autotune, drum machines, sampling, and distortion.