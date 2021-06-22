Popular Classic Endless Runner 'Jetpack Joyride' Coming to Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade continues its strategy to bring classical and popular games to the game platform, with the latest addition soon to be the classic endless runner "Jetpack Joyride."



Jetpack Joyride was initially launched in 2011 and is developed by game developer Halfbrick. The game has grown in popularity and consists of Barry's main character embarking on a journey with a jetpack and entrusting the user to control them as they move and avoid obstacles. When it launches on ‌Apple Arcade‌, the game will be rebranded with the addition of a "+" to its name, leaving it to be "Jetpack Joyride +."

Other hit classic games such as "Fruit Ninja" and "Cut the Rope" launched on ‌Apple Arcade‌ earlier this year. ‌Apple Arcade‌ users can subscribe to notifications within the App Store for when the game becomes available.