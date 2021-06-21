Classic Macintosh Re-Imagined in Modern Fan-Made Ad

A Macintosh 128K fan has created a fun video that re-imagines the original Mac from 1984 in a modern-style advert.

I wanted to pursue my idea of creating modern motion design stuff for vintage products.

For this piece, since everything is a learning experiment, I wanted to tackle a bit of UI and "animated modeling." Today, its cubic design, its cute launch icon are elements well established in the computer horizon, and I wanted to pay an homage to that classic piece of hardware.

The project comes from motion designer Thibaut Crepelle, who outlined the creative process behind the video in a Behance post

The Macintosh 128K was introduced in the now-famous "1984" Super Bowl commercial directed by Ridley Scott, but Crepelle sought to match the vibrant, punchy Apple ads of today using a range of software and resources from Figma to replicate the classic Mac's UI and high-resolution animations that synchronized with the music.

Crepelle also included a number of easter eggs in the video, such as macOS Monterey's wallpaper and the gradient used on Apple's "One More Thing" Mac event graphics.