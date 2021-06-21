Apple TV App Offering Extended One-Month Paramount+ Trial Through June

Apple today announced it is offering an extended one-month free trial for the Paramount+ streaming service to new users who subscribe within the Apple TV app through June 30, as spotted by The Mac Observer. The offer is valid in the U.S. only.



Previously known as CBS All Access, Paramount+ provides access to TV shows and movies from ViacomCBS and its various subsidiaries, including CBS, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, and others. The streaming service typically offers a seven-day free trial to new users when subscribing directly.

Paramount+ is one of several "Apple TV channels," meaning that users can subscribe to and watch the streaming service in the Apple TV app. Users can also download the Paramount+ app for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

US only. — Apple TV (@AppleTV) June 21, 2021

Paramount+ costs $4.99 per month with ads, or $9.99 per month without ads.