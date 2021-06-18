MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Pair of Dusk Electrochromic Smart Sunglasses From Ampere

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Ampere to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a pair of Dusk sunglasses. The Dusk sunglasses aren't your standard pair of sunglasses -- they have adjustable electrochromic lenses.

You can use an accompanying app or a control on the sunglasses themselves to adjust the tint level, plus these are smart sunglasses with integrated speaker and microphone so you can also listen to music and take phone calls.



Like many sunglasses that play music, the Dusk sunglasses use an open ear audio feature that lets you listen to music without disturbing those around you. The built-in battery gives you four hours of playtime before needing to be recharged, but it lasts for seven days when you're just using tint control.



Listening to music with an open ear design keeps you aware of what's going on around you, so these sunglasses are ideal for commuters who walk or ride bikes and need to keep tabs on traffic. Ampere has also added in Siri integration, so you can access ‌Siri‌ with the tap of a button.



With a classic wayfarer design and a matte black finish, the Dusk sunglasses have universal appeal, and the polarized lenses are able to transition from light to dark to suit your preferences. These are not transitional lenses that react to light -- you have full control over the tint level. There are pre-set tint levels loaded on the frame that can be accessed with a button, and you can create your own preferred tints using the Ampere app.



When you change the tint of the Dusk sunglasses, it takes just a fraction of a second to update, and the polarized lenses block 100 percent of UVA/UVB rays in addition to reducing glare and increasing sharpness, regardless of tint level. Weighing in at 26 grams, the Dusk sunglasses are comfortable for all-day wear.



The Dusk sunglasses come with a matching carrying case that has a little slot for an Apple AirTag, so as long as you're diligent about returning them to the case after using them, they'll be trackable should they go missing. You can also use the Ampere app to play a sound should the sunglasses go missing in the house.



Since the Dusk sunglasses offer IP65 dust and water resistance, you can wear them at the pool, on the beach, and in other situations where they might be exposed to moisture.



There's an optional charging case that can be purchased, which provides up to 40 hours of listening time, and for those who already have earbuds, there's also a more affordable Dusk Lite. The standard Dusk sunglasses offer tint adjustment, speakers, and a microphone for music and calls, while the Lite version just has the tint feature.

The Dusk sunglasses are available for pre-order right now for $250 and will be shipping out in August, but Ampere has a special deal for MacRumors readers who want to pick up a pair. MacRumors readers who preorder can get the Dusk sunglasses for $225, with a free Tech Sling included.