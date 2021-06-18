Amazon today has introduced a new sale on the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (256GB Wi-Fi), available at $1,099.00, down from $1,199.00. This $100 sale price marks a new all-time low for this version of the newest iPad Pro, and it's only available on Amazon.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Apple updated the iPad Pro earlier this year, introducing a faster M1 chip, 5G connectivity, a Thunderbolt port, and more. The 12.9-inch model features a new Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display.

We've previously tracked a few deals on the 11-inch iPad Pro from 2021 on Amazon, but as of writing we aren't seeing any notable discounts on the smaller version of the tablet. For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.