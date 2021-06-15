Tim Cook Highlights Apple's iOS 15 Privacy Protections in New Video for European Audiences

by

Apple has published a new video to its official regional YouTube channels for European countries that focuses specifically on the new privacy features coming with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15.


The video, simply titled "Privacy," opens with CEO Tim Cook speaking to the camera and explaining Apple's long-standing stance on the topic:

At Apple, we believe privacy is a fundamental human right. We work relentlessly to build it into everything we make, and it's fundamental to how we design and engineer every product and service that we put out into the world.

While others have focused on making customers the product, collecting ever-growing amounts of personal information, we've kept the lens focused on how technology can work for people. And that's meant introducing countless features that give users transparency and choice over how their data is collected, used, and shared. You see that with new tools like Privacy Nutrition Labels and App Tracking Transparency, which gives users more information, more choice, and greater transparency about how their data is used.

We know that privacy is a priority for our users in Europe and around the world. It's why we're always striving to set a higher bar, with new tools that put people in the driver's seat when it comes to managing your own data.

The video then cuts to segments taken from last week's WWDC keynote, where Apple executives and engineers explain new features including Mail Privacy Protection, App Privacy Report, Offline Siri support, and more. Cook then sees out the video with the following comments:

These big privacy features are the latest in a long string of innovations our teams have developed to improve transparency and put users in control of their data. They're features that will help give users peace of mind by strengthening that control and the freedom to use their technology without worrying about who is looking over their shoulder. At Apple, our commitment is to give users choice over how their data is used and to build privacy and security into everything we make.

‌iOS 15‌ and iPadOS 15 are currently in developer beta, with a public beta coming next month and the official version set to release in the fall.

Tags: Tim Cook, Europe, Apple privacy

Top Rated Comments

sinoka56 Avatar
sinoka56
54 minutes ago at 02:37 am
Stop accepting money from Google and stop responding to subpoenas then I'll believe that Apple somehow defends your privacy.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Hammerd Avatar
Hammerd
49 minutes ago at 02:42 am
Please encrypt icloud backups and iMessage from end to end !
While your phone content can be accessed without your will, the privacy perception is just an illusion
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Ubuntu Avatar
Ubuntu
50 minutes ago at 02:40 am
Ever since the App Store trials I’ve taken Tim Cook a lot less seriously. I believe he’s genuinely a decent person but I no longer buy his “we’re looking out for you!” approach, especially when it comes to privacy, which is often something you can't argue against. Apple was smart to focus on privacy but now they market it so much and use it as a defence for many actions that don't have the consumer's best interests at heart.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kung gu Avatar
Kung gu
45 minutes ago at 02:45 am

Stop accepting money from Google and stop responding to subpoenas then I'll believe that Apple somehow defends your privacy.
Umm the Google part I agree with but Apple HAS TO respond to subpoenas especially those straight from the DoJ.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sinoka56 Avatar
sinoka56
36 minutes ago at 02:55 am

Umm the Google part I agree with but Apple HAS TO respond to subpoenas especially those straight from the DoJ.
If they start end to end ecrypting data using user provided keys then they can tell DOJ they don't have unencrypted data to provide.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Homme Avatar
Homme
1 hour ago at 02:25 am
And yet I love how they extended iOS/iPadOS 15’s Privacy to older devices like the Air 2 and Mini 4?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

