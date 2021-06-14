Amazon today has introduced a new record low price on the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air in Rose Gold, priced at $659.99, down from $749.00. This version of the iPad Air has been on sale for around $699.99 the past few weeks, making Amazon's deal today the new lowest price we've ever tracked.

ipad air arrive featureNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

At the time of writing, only Rose Gold is available at this $89 off discount price. Amazon sometimes adds more colors to sales like this as they go on, so there is a chance we'll see more discounts on the iPad Air in the coming days and weeks.

$89 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $659.99

For the 64GB model, we're tracking the same sale that we've seen on Amazon for the past few months. You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air in multiple colors for $549.00, down from $599.00. Both iPad Air models are shipped and sold by Amazon, and are in stock.

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.

Top Rated Comments

coachgq Avatar
coachgq
56 minutes ago at 06:49 am
When does the back to school promo begin? I want to buy my daughter an ipad air, but I wan the free airpods thrown in :)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
canyonblue737 Avatar
canyonblue737
1 hour ago at 06:42 am
They have to. The 11 inch 2021 iPad Pro M1 128gb (still enough memory for most people, but better screen, face ID, lidar, cameras, M1 speed and more) is priced at $799 but has already been seen on Amazon for $749. Considering they have held the 2020 iPad Air 256gb on sale for a long time at $699 the $50 dollar difference to the sale price of the Pro was too small... most would go for the Pro at only $50 more.

The iPad Air is a great machine but it should be priced nearly $100 less across the board standard to separate it from the Pro.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

