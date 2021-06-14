Amazon today has introduced a new record low price on the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air in Rose Gold, priced at $659.99, down from $749.00. This version of the iPad Air has been on sale for around $699.99 the past few weeks, making Amazon's deal today the new lowest price we've ever tracked.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

At the time of writing, only Rose Gold is available at this $89 off discount price. Amazon sometimes adds more colors to sales like this as they go on, so there is a chance we'll see more discounts on the iPad Air in the coming days and weeks.

For the 64GB model, we're tracking the same sale that we've seen on Amazon for the past few months. You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air in multiple colors for $549.00, down from $599.00. Both iPad Air models are shipped and sold by Amazon, and are in stock.

