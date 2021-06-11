Adobe Removing 'Photoshop Mix' and 'Photoshop Fix' From App Store on June 21

by

After years of neglect, Adobe is removing its free "Photoshop Mix" and "Photoshop Fix" apps from the App Store on June 21, 2021.

Adobe Mix and Fix Feature
Adobe made the announcement in an update to its FAQ page for each of the apps. On the pages, Adobe says that both apps will be removed from the App Store on June 21, and advises users who used the apps to switch to using its "Photoshop Express Photo Editor," which requires either a monthly or yearly subscription for deeper photo editing.

Photoshop Mix was released on the App Store prior to when a fully-fledged version of Photoshop arrived on the iPad. It was Adobe's attempt to offer iPad users at the time some level of photo editing capabilities on the go. The app allows users to add text layers and "easily create and share professional multilayered images and designs in minutes." Photoshop Fix, on the other hand, is more tailored towards light touch-ups and refinements.

Photoshop Mix was last updated three years ago, while Photoshop Fix was updated two years with support for the iPhone X and newer screen ratio. Both apps will remain available for download on the App Store until June 21.

...prior to when a fully-fledged version of Photoshop arrived on the iPad
We are still waiting for a full fledged version of Photoshop on the iPad. The stripped down pile of ?Adobe calls Photoshop on the iPad is a long ways from being "full fledged". For the iPad, Affinity Photo is much closer to being a full fledged, professional style photo editor than PS.
