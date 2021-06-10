macOS Monterey to Support All-New Mail App Extensions, Plug-Ins Will Stop Functioning in Future Release

by

As part of WWDC this week, Apple introduced a new MailKit framework for macOS Monterey that enables developers to create Mail app extensions that block content, perform message and composing actions, and help with security.

mail app extensions macos monterey
There will be four main categories of Mail app extensions, according to Apple:

  • Compose: Extensions that provide new workflows when composing emails
  • Actions: Extensions that apply custom rules to incoming emails, such as an email being color coded, moved to a separate inbox, marked as read, or flagged
  • Content Blocking: Extensions that serve as WebKit content blockers for emails based on specific criteria in an email's HTML code
  • Message Security: Extensions that sign, encrypt, and decrypt emails when sending and receiving mail, with signed and encrypted icons below emails

Xcode 13, available in beta, includes a template for developers looking to create Mail app extensions on the Mac. The extensions can be built into existing Mac apps and can also be distributed through the Mac App Store, according to a WWDC session about MailKit, which is available on macOS only and not iOS or iPadOS.

In the WWDC session, Apple indicated that older Mail app plug-ins will stop functioning in an unspecified future macOS release.

macOS Monterey is available now in beta for developers, with a public beta to follow in July.

