iOS 15: App Store Hides Screenshots of Installed Apps in Search Results to Improve Discoverability

Apple on Monday previewed iOS 15 as the next major update to iOS, and already, despite the new software being in the hands of developers for just a few days, a plethora of hidden features continue to be discovered. One new hidden tweak is a change in behavior in the App Store, where now screenshots for already installed apps are hidden in ‌App Store‌ search results.



The new change, spotted on Twitter, will make it easier for users to discover new or currently uninstalled apps on their device. Previously, all apps would display their screenshots inline within the ‌App Store‌ search page. On ‌iOS 15‌, that's been changed only to show the app name, icon, and "Open" button for installed apps. As a result, apps that were previously only seen by scrolling are now visible right away due to the new compact format.

‌iOS 15‌ includes several noteworthy features, including completely redesigned notifications, a new Focus mode, improvements to Maps, significant new FaceTime features, and more. Learn more about everything new in ‌iOS 15‌ using our guide.