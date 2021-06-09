New Beats Studio Buds Images Spotted in Regulatory Database

Additional signs of the Beats Studio Buds are continuing to pop up ahead of their release, with new images and details found in a Taiwan's NCC (National Communications Commission) database.



We've already seen multiple pictures of the Beats Studio Buds, which feature a wire-free in-ear stemless design that sets them apart from prior Beats headphones and the AirPods. The database photos give us some insight into size.



The Beats Studio Buds fit into the ear and feature silicone tips, and there's likely to be multiple size options available to ensure a snug fit. There's a small body that houses electronics, with a Beats logo visible.

For charging purposes, the Beats Studio Buds come with an oval-shaped charging case made from matching plastic material. The photos have all featured black Beats Studio Buds and a black case, but there will be white and red versions available too, presumably with matching cases.



The Beats Studio Buds use a USB-C cable for charging, according to the database, which means there's a USB-C port on the case rather than a Lightning port. So far, ‌AirPods‌ and past Beats headphones like the Powerbeats Pro have charged over Lightning, so this could signal a further shift to USB-C.



The design of the Beats Studio Buds has sparked interest because it is similar to the rumored design of the AirPods Pro 2, which are expected later this year. The next-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌ are rumored to have a compact, rounded design that's also stemless, which sounds a lot like the new Beats.



There is no word yet on when the Beats Studio Buds might launch, but they've already been spotted out in the wild in the ears of various athletes like LeBron James, so Apple may be planning to release them soon.