Apple Music Spatial Audio With Dolby Atmos 'Coming Soon' to Android Devices

Apple is planning to bring the new Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos feature to Android devices in the near future, according to a brief mention on the Spatial Audio intro page available in the Apple Music app.

All ‌Apple Music‌ subscribers using the latest version of ‌Apple Music‌ on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV can listen to thousands of Dolby Atmos Music tracks using any headphones. When listening with compatible Apple or Beats headphones, Dolby Atmos Music will play back automatically when available for a song. For other headphones, go to Settings > Music > Audio and set the Dolby Atmos switch to "Always On. " You can also hear Dolby Atmos Music using the built- in speakers on compatible iPhones, iPads, and MacBook Pros, or by connecting your ‌Apple TV‌ 4K to a compatible TV or AV receiver. Android is coming soon.

Since debuting ‌Apple Music‌ Spatial Audio, Apple has only mentioned availability on Apple devices and did not previously make it clear that the feature will also be available to Android users. TechCrunch first noticed the mention earlier today following the late night launch of the feature yesterday.

Apple did not provide word on which Android devices might be compatible, but a wide range of Apple devices can access the feature including the ‌iPhone‌ 7 and later, all iPad Pro models, the 6th-generation ‌iPad‌ or later, the iPad Air 3 and later, the fifth-generation iPad mini and later, the 2018 or later MacBook Pro/MacBook Air, and the 2020 or later iMac.