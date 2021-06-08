Mophie today announced a new collection of MagSafe-compatible wireless charging accessories. The new Mophie "snap" line was designed for compatibility with the iPhone 12, and they will also wirelessly charge any Qi-supported smartphone.

unnamed 1
The collection includes a car vent mount, iPhone battery, wireless stand, and more. You can find more information on each device below, and head to Mophie's website to purchase the new line of accessories.

  • Snap vent mount ($29.95) - Magnetically attach an ‌iPhone 12‌ to your car's air vent (no charging).
  • Snap+ wireless vent mount ($49.95) - Mount and charge your ‌iPhone 12‌ while driving.
  • Snap+ wireless charger ($34.95) - Magnetically attaches to ‌iPhone 12‌ models, and also wirelessly charges any Qi-enabled smartphone.
  • Snap+ juice pack mini ($49.95) - A 5,000 mAh portable battery that magnetically attaches to ‌iPhone 12‌.
  • Snap+ wireless stand ($59.95, available later this summer) - A MagSafe-compatible vertical charging stand.
  • Snap+ powerstation stand ($69.95, available later this summer) - A 10,000 mAh portable battery with MagSafe compatibility.
  • Snap adapter ($19.95) - Add magnetic rings to any device to make them compatible with the snap ecosystem.

The Snap+ wireless charger, Snap vent mount, Snap+ wireless vent mount, Snap+ juice pack mini, and Snap adapter are available now on Mophie's website. The Snap+ wireless stand and Snap+ powerstation stand will be available on Mophie later this summer. Additionally, various products in the Snap ecosystem will be available at AT&T, Best Buy, Staples, and Verizon stores nationwide.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Mophie. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Tag: Mophie

Top Rated Comments

dannyyankou Avatar
dannyyankou
25 minutes ago at 09:05 am
Reminder that “MagSafe compatible” ≠ MagSafe. It’s basically just regular Qi charging with magnets lol

I can’t blame Mophie though, I wish Apple made it easy to license the tech.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Johnny907 Avatar
Johnny907
32 minutes ago at 08:59 am
Why hasn’t Apple released a MFi program for these chargers to allow them to run at full 15w?
I like the slim form factor the vent model compared to my current solution but disappointed these things still aren’t running at full speed 8 months after the tech was introduced.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
exmophie Avatar
exmophie
30 minutes ago at 09:00 am
It's amazing to me to see how the new owners of mophie have reduced the product quality down to just injection-moulded textured plastic. They moved the product lines from premium materials and charging innovations down to a level that's too expensive to compete on Amazon for what little they offer. It's no wonder the company was sold to private bank this January due to its debts from poor sales.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gaximus Avatar
gaximus
38 minutes ago at 08:53 am
Cool, I didn't know 90's RadioShack was still designing products. ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

