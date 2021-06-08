Mophie today announced a new collection of MagSafe-compatible wireless charging accessories. The new Mophie "snap" line was designed for compatibility with the iPhone 12, and they will also wirelessly charge any Qi-supported smartphone.
The collection includes a car vent mount, iPhone battery, wireless stand, and more. You can find more information on each device below, and head to Mophie's website to purchase the new line of accessories.
- Snap vent mount ($29.95) - Magnetically attach an iPhone 12 to your car's air vent (no charging).
- Snap+ wireless vent mount ($49.95) - Mount and charge your iPhone 12 while driving.
- Snap+ wireless charger ($34.95) - Magnetically attaches to iPhone 12 models, and also wirelessly charges any Qi-enabled smartphone.
- Snap+ juice pack mini ($49.95) - A 5,000 mAh portable battery that magnetically attaches to iPhone 12.
- Snap+ wireless stand ($59.95, available later this summer) - A MagSafe-compatible vertical charging stand.
- Snap+ powerstation stand ($69.95, available later this summer) - A 10,000 mAh portable battery with MagSafe compatibility.
- Snap adapter ($19.95) - Add magnetic rings to any device to make them compatible with the snap ecosystem.
The Snap+ wireless charger, Snap vent mount, Snap+ wireless vent mount, Snap+ juice pack mini, and Snap adapter are available now on Mophie's website. The Snap+ wireless stand and Snap+ powerstation stand will be available on Mophie later this summer. Additionally, various products in the Snap ecosystem will be available at AT&T, Best Buy, Staples, and Verizon stores nationwide.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Mophie. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
I can’t blame Mophie though, I wish Apple made it easy to license the tech.
I like the slim form factor the vent model compared to my current solution but disappointed these things still aren’t running at full speed 8 months after the tech was introduced.