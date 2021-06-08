Mophie today announced a new collection of MagSafe-compatible wireless charging accessories. The new Mophie "snap" line was designed for compatibility with the iPhone 12, and they will also wirelessly charge any Qi-supported smartphone.



The collection includes a car vent mount, iPhone battery, wireless stand, and more. You can find more information on each device below, and head to Mophie's website to purchase the new line of accessories.



The Snap+ wireless charger, Snap vent mount, Snap+ wireless vent mount, Snap+ juice pack mini, and Snap adapter are available now on Mophie's website. The Snap+ wireless stand and Snap+ powerstation stand will be available on Mophie later this summer. Additionally, various products in the Snap ecosystem will be available at AT&T, Best Buy, Staples, and Verizon stores nationwide.