iOS 15 Can Automatically Add and Remove Widgets to a Smart Stack

by

On iOS 14, Smart Stacks for widgets allow users to stack different ‌widgets‌ on top of each other and then allow iOS to display the most relevant widget depending on the time of day, location, and more. On iOS 15, Apple is taking Smart Stacks even further with Widget Suggestions, which automatically add and remove ‌widgets‌ in a Smart Stack depending on context.

app store widget
For example, if a user has an existing Smart Stack which includes the Weather and Reminders widget, ‌iOS 15‌ may add a Calendar widget to the stack if the user has an upcoming meeting. Then, after the meeting, ‌iOS 15‌ will remove the widget from the Smart Stack, reverting it to the stack that the user had set up with Weather and Reminders. Apple says it hopes this new feature, which can be disabled on a per Smart Stack basis, will allow users to discover new and helpful ‌widgets‌.

iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 introduces new widgets for Find My, Game Center, App Store Today, Sleep, Mail, and more. Developers interested in learning more about widget suggestions and how they can be implemented into their app can check out this WWDC session.

Related Roundup: iOS 15
Related Forum: iOS 15

Top Rated Comments

Theyayarealivin Avatar
Theyayarealivin
1 hour ago at 08:22 am
I have to admit. The widgets are cool
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

