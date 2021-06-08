Apple Aims to Lure Android Users to iPhone With Improved 'Move to iOS' Experience in iOS 15

To help new iPhone owners transition from an Android device, Apple uses the "Move to iOS" Android app for transferring content like contacts, message history, photos and videos, web bookmarks, mail account information, calendars, DRM-free songs, wallpapers, and more.



This app has been around since 2015, but with the release of iOS 15, Apple is improving the Move to iOS experience.

With ‌iOS 15‌, Apple will also allow Android users to transfer photo albums, files, folders, and Accessibility settings from their Android devices to their iPhones to allow for a more personalized ‌iPhone‌ usage experience right from the start.

Apple is also making it easier to get the Move to iOS app by implementing a QR code that Android users can scan to be taken to the download link in the Google Play Store.

The new transfer options will be available when setting up a new device running ‌iOS 15‌ from an Android phone, so the transfer process likely won't be available in full until ‌iOS 15‌ launches to the public this fall. Apple may also need to release a new version of the Move to iOS app, which is not out as of yet.