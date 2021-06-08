iOS 15 Tidbits: Rearrange Home Screen Pages, Disable All App Badge Notifications, and More

Apple on Monday revealed iOS 15 with redesigned notifications, major changes to FaceTime, and new tools that help users reduce distractions. Amongst the comprehensive set of tools for reducing distractions is the ability to disable app badge notifications for all apps on the Home Screen, resulting in a much cleaner ‌Home Screen‌ look.

ios 15
App badge notifications can be disabled when users are in Do Not Disturb or "Focus" mode. Users running the ‌iOS 15‌ beta can go to Settings -> Focus, and choose either Do Not Disturb or any of the other Focus modes listed. Then under Customization, tap Hide Notification Badges.

Now, when that Focus or Do Not Disturb mode is enabled, all apps will no longer show a notification badge on the ‌Home Screen‌. Users can, of course, disable notification badges on a per-app basis; however, this is a global option that impacts all apps on the ‌Home Screen‌.

Another customization feature is the ability to rearrange ‌Home Screen‌ pages. With iOS 14, Apple introduced the ability for users to disable individual ‌Home Screen‌ pages thanks to the introduction of App Library, but many users were disappointed to find that ‌Home Screen‌ pages cannot be rearranged. On ‌iOS 15‌, Apple allows users to tap and hold on individual ‌Home Screen‌ pages and rearrange them. In addition, Apple also now allows users to delete a page completely rather than disable it.

Alongside ‌iOS 15‌, Apple also introduced iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15. Catch up on all the WWDC announcements here.

Goldfrapp Avatar
Goldfrapp
53 minutes ago at 05:38 am
Things that still haven't changed:

1. I just wish iCloud mail automatically synced read status across devices, it still doesn't (since forever)
2. Safari bookmarks still don't display favicons
3. Can't clear all new notifications all at once unless there is at least one old notification present
4. Can't protect Hidden Photos
5. Can't search phone recents
6. Can't search blocked contacts
7. Can't customize the two shortcuts at the bottom of the lock screen
8. Can't disable Shortcuts completion popup whenever you run a Shortcut from home screen
9. Can't see which number/email I receive a FaceTime call on
10. Can't see which number/email I receive an iMessage on
11. Can't see full URLs in Safari
12. Can't turn off smart addresses in Mail
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Theyayarealivin Avatar
Theyayarealivin
53 minutes ago at 05:37 am
Perhaps most useful feature…



Attachment Image
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Spock Avatar
Spock
59 minutes ago at 05:31 am
Still can’t put my icons where I want.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MrGimper Avatar
MrGimper
56 minutes ago at 05:34 am

Still can’t put my icons where I want.
Correction, Apple won’t allow you to put icons where they don’t want you to.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jmh600cbr Avatar
jmh600cbr
54 minutes ago at 05:37 am
Shortest tid bit list in memory. Yesterday felt flat.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
circatee Avatar
circatee
56 minutes ago at 05:35 am

Still can’t put my icons where I want.
Agreed. Yes, Apple have offered alternative options. But, I still find it rather odd, after over a decade, Apple still do not offer the option to place icons ANYWHERE on ones device screen.

Odd, just bloody odd...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
