iOS 15 Tidbits: Rearrange Home Screen Pages, Disable All App Badge Notifications, and More

Apple on Monday revealed iOS 15 with redesigned notifications, major changes to FaceTime, and new tools that help users reduce distractions. Amongst the comprehensive set of tools for reducing distractions is the ability to disable app badge notifications for all apps on the Home Screen, resulting in a much cleaner ‌Home Screen‌ look.



App badge notifications can be disabled when users are in Do Not Disturb or "Focus" mode. Users running the ‌iOS 15‌ beta can go to Settings -> Focus, and choose either Do Not Disturb or any of the other Focus modes listed. Then under Customization, tap Hide Notification Badges.

Now, when that Focus or Do Not Disturb mode is enabled, all apps will no longer show a notification badge on the ‌Home Screen‌. Users can, of course, disable notification badges on a per-app basis; however, this is a global option that impacts all apps on the ‌Home Screen‌.

Another customization feature is the ability to rearrange ‌Home Screen‌ pages. With iOS 14, Apple introduced the ability for users to disable individual ‌Home Screen‌ pages thanks to the introduction of App Library, but many users were disappointed to find that ‌Home Screen‌ pages cannot be rearranged. On ‌iOS 15‌, Apple allows users to tap and hold on individual ‌Home Screen‌ pages and rearrange them. In addition, Apple also now allows users to delete a page completely rather than disable it.

Alongside ‌iOS 15‌, Apple also introduced iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15. Catch up on all the WWDC announcements here.