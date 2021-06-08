iCloud+ to Let iCloud Mail Users Personalize Their Email Domain Name

by

At its WWDC keynote on Monday, Apple announced that iCloud is getting a premium subscription tier called "‌iCloud‌+," which includes tentpole privacy features like Private Relay and Hide My Email. Another feature included in ‌iCloud‌+ that wasn't discussed in the keynote is the ability to create a custom email domain name.

icloud
From Apple's iOS 15 features preview page, under the ‌iCloud‌+ section:

Custom email domain
Personalize your ‌iCloud‌ Mail address with a custom domain name, and invite family members to use the same domain with their ‌iCloud‌ Mail accounts.

In essence, what this means is that when ‌iCloud‌+ goes live, Apple will allow users to change their ‌iCloud‌ Mail address completely. For instance, the email address jonnyappleseed@icloud.com could be changed to jonny@appleseed.com, foregoing the icloud domain reference entirely for a more personalized or businesslike look.

Additionally, Apple will allow users to invite family members to use the same domain name with their own ‌iCloud‌ Mail accounts, although it's not currently clear if family members will need to be part of Family Sharing for this to work.

For users of Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and other email providers, this sort of email address personalization has been available for a long time, so Apple could eventually prise some customers away from the competition with this move. It remains to be seen whether custom email domains for ‌iCloud‌ Mail will have certain limitations that rivals don't set, though.


We've reached out to Apple for additional information. Either way, expect more details as we approach the launch of ‌iCloud‌+ in the fall.

frou Avatar
frou
3 hours ago at 03:29 am
Uh oh, Fastmail's $50/yr from me is in danger now!
macintoshmac Avatar
macintoshmac
3 hours ago at 02:56 am
This is a good start, but they should increase the Inbox space from 5 GB for it to make sense. As of right now, 5 GB is not worth much unless you are just starting out with iCloud as a family and are in your honeymoon period with it.
bilbo--baggins Avatar
bilbo--baggins
3 hours ago at 03:08 am
Finally might be able to move from Google Workspace (g suite). Had resigned myself to think it would never happen. Hopefully there won’t be any disappointments.
idmean Avatar
idmean
4 hours ago at 02:43 am
Yay, I was right back in January! https://forums.macrumors.com/threads/new-apple-services-could-include-podcasts-stocks-and-mail-analysts-predict.2279278/?post=29479962#post-29479962
Canubis Avatar
Canubis
2 hours ago at 03:50 am
You know you're getting old, when you remember Apple already custom domain names when it was still called .Mac (or was it even in the iTools age). ?
Next, please bring back iCards and HomePage! ?
Middling Avatar
Middling
3 hours ago at 03:02 am

This is a good start, but they should increase the Inbox space from 5 GB for it to make sense. As of right now, 5 GB is not worth much unless you are just starting out with iCloud as a family and are in your honeymoon period with it.
This feature is only available as part of the paid iCloud+ so you'll be paying at least $0.99/month which will get you 50GB of storage.
