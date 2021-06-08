Apple Previews TV+ Shows Coming in Summer 2021 and Beyond, Including Second Season of Ted Lasso

Apple today shared a trailer previewing the latest original TV shows and films that will be available on Apple TV+ in summer 2021 and beyond, including the second season of hit comedy series Ted Lasso, which premieres July 23.

Ted Lasso stars Jason Sudeikis as a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach the professional soccer team AFC Richmond in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. The series has received rave reviews for Lasso's unrelenting positivity, winning multiple Critics Choice Awards and several other awards.

The trailer for the second season of Ted Lasso:

