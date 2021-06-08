Apple Previews TV+ Shows Coming in Summer 2021 and Beyond, Including Second Season of Ted Lasso
Apple today shared a trailer previewing the latest original TV shows and films that will be available on Apple TV+ in summer 2021 and beyond, including the second season of hit comedy series Ted Lasso, which premieres July 23.
Ted Lasso stars Jason Sudeikis as a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach the professional soccer team AFC Richmond in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. The series has received rave reviews for Lasso's unrelenting positivity, winning multiple Critics Choice Awards and several other awards.
The trailer for the second season of Ted Lasso:
MacRumors maintains a list of all TV shows and movies available on Apple TV+. The streaming service costs $4.99 per month, but a free one-year trial is included with the purchase of most new Apple devices.
Top Rated Comments
I've enjoyed most of AppleTV+ offerings. The Morning Show was fantastic and I thought I wouldn't like it. See, For All Mankind, Dickinson, Servant was all outstanding. I liked Mythicquest, Ted Lasso, Trying, Truth Be Told and the list goes on. The only one I've only really disliked (That I've watched) and was really looking forward to was Amazing Stories. They could've renamed it either Boring Stories or Diversity Stories and it would've been more accurate. Want to watch something with the old Amazing Stories DNA embedded in it? Go over to Amazon Video and watch Tales from the Loop.
I do not like Oprah so haven't bothered with anything involving her, not interested in celebrities or celebrities trying to tell me how to live. Haven't partaken in any of the kid stuff either so I cannot comment on those shows. I've also only seen one movie which was Greyhound, which was good.
Even though I've started paying for it I think it is worth it. To put it into context I dropped Disney+ due to it being the least-watched at least worth app I have.
So excited about Foundation.
Anyway, all I can suggest is try it, try it for a month and watch things that interest you, and even try other shows you might not think you'd like. Only you can determine if AppleTV+ will be worth the $5.