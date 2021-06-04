'Sensibo Pure' Air Purifier Gains HomeKit Support

The Sensibo Pure air purifier was today updated with HomeKit compatibility, making it one of the few air purifiers on the market able to integrate with ‌HomeKit‌.



‌HomeKit‌ allows you to control the Sensibo Pure through the Home app, and it enables Siri commands for checking air quality, turning the air purifier on and off, and more.

It also enables automations, so the Sensibo Pure can be used in tandem with other ‌HomeKit‌ accessories. Sensibo says that the air purifier can be paired with the HomeKit-compatible Sensibo Air AC controller and Ecobee thermostat to improve air circulation to boost purification.

The Sensibo Pure is advertised as featuring a triple-level filtration system with technology that monitors indoor and outdoor air quality to increase airflow through air conditioners and central systems.

The Sensibo Pure is priced at $159 for a single unit and it can be purchased from the Sensibo website or from Amazon.com.