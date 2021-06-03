Apple CEO Tim Cook and Malala Yousafzai Talk Coding, Activism and More

Apple CEO Tim Cook and Malala Yousafzai recently sat down for an interview as part of British Vogue's Conversation series, where the two talked about life after COVID, Yousafzai's and Apple's activism, the importance of education and learning to code, and more.

Apple has partnered with the Malala Fund to support girls' education, helping the organization by assisting with technology, curriculum, and research into policy changes needed to help girls everywhere attend school and complete their education, and this partnership is a key point in the interview.

The two also discuss Yousafzai's multiyear Apple TV+ partnership, which will involve inspiring dramas, comedies, documentaries, animation, and children's shows, as well as Yousafzai's personal efforts to learn to code. "Everyone should learn to code," said Cook. "It's the only global language."

The full interview can be watched on YouTube.