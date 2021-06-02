WWDC 2021 Swag Begins Arriving to Swift Student Challenge Winners

by

Apple yesterday announced the winners of its Swift Student Challenge, and as promised, winners have started to receive WWDC 2021 swag as a prize.

Here's a photo of the exclusive outwear shared by the developer behind Chain Reaction Games:

wwdc 2021 scholarship swag
The annual Swift Student Challenge is a coding challenge that tasks students with creating an interactive scene in the Swift Playgrounds app. Apple said winners would receive exclusive WWDC 2021 outerwear, which appears to consist of a beanie and a pullover sweater.


Winners also received a set of WWDC 2021 pins, including the Finder icon on Mac, a "Make it beta" message bubble, and others, plus a one-year Apple Developer Program membership if they have reached the age of majority in their country.

WWDC 2021 begins next Monday, June 7 with a Keynote at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Apple is expected to unveil major new software updates, including iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15. Read our WWDC 2021 roundup for more details.

Top Rated Comments

fontman Avatar
fontman
42 minutes ago at 07:18 am
Yes so much of Apple software is beta . And we are all testing it in hopes that someday it won't be :-).
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Duane Martin Avatar
Duane Martin
54 minutes ago at 07:06 am
I can tell I have not had my coffee yet this morning. I saw the 21 on the t-shirt and immediately started to think “oh, wonder what that is hinting at? What secret message?” It took an embarassingly long time for that light bulb to go on.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Theyayarealivin Avatar
Theyayarealivin
28 minutes ago at 07:33 am
I love the new beanie!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
teobilly Avatar
teobilly
35 minutes ago at 07:26 am
Finder !! Hope is coming to iPadOS
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
martyjmclean Avatar
martyjmclean
29 minutes ago at 07:32 am
It took me a while to realise 'Make it beta' only works in an American accent... but a pun even Federighi would be proud of!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

