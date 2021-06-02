Nomad today launched a new case for the iPhone 12, called the "Rugged Case for Moment" and priced at $59.95. This accessory is compatible with Moment's M-Series lenses, like the Wide 18mm lens or Tele 58mm lens.



The new Nomad case is compatible with Apple MagSafe and is made of Horween leather, available in Rustic Brown and Black. A Moment M-Series Lens is not included, but the case does come with the Moment drop-in lens mount, standard camera ring, and Moment lens interface.

The full list of Moment lenses that are compatible with the new case are the Wide 18mm lens, Tele 58mm lens, Anamorphic lens, 14mm Fisheye lens, and Macro lens. There are also two lanyard attachment points on the case, but it does not come with a lanyard.



The Rugged Case for Moment is available for the ‌iPhone 12‌, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. You can order the case today on Nomad's website for $59.95, and compatible Moment lenses can be purchased on Moment's website as well as on Nomad.