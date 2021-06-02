Apple TV App Now Available on Android TV OS

The Apple TV app is now available on the majority of devices, including TVs and streaming sticks/boxes running Android TV OS, according to a tweet by the Apple TV Twitter account.



Google promised in December of last year that the ‌Apple TV‌ app would expand to more devices in the Android TV OS ecosystem in the near future. The ‌Apple TV‌ app, which offers viewers access to Apple TV+ content and more, is now available for download through the Google Play Store on Android TV OS devices.

Google also confirmed the availability of the app in the Android TV OS ecosystem to 9to5Google.

Yesterday, the ‌Apple TV‌ app expanded to Nvidia Shield Streaming devices and in November was made avaiable on Xbox gaming consoles.