Apple TV App Coming to 'Chromecast With Google TV' Early Next Year and More Android TV Devices in Future
Google today announced that the Apple TV app will be rolling out to the new Chromecast with Google TV dongle starting early next year, and to more devices powered by the Android TV operating system in the future.
With the addition of the Apple TV app, Chromecast with Google TV users will be able to access Apple TV+ with a subscription, as well as their library of movie and TV show purchases from Apple and content from Apple TV channels.
This marks Google's second partnership with Apple this month, following Apple Music rolling out to Google Assistant-enabled smart speakers and displays like the Nest Audio, Nest Hub Max, and Nest Mini in the United States and select other countries.
The Apple TV app has been rolling out to a wide variety of platforms in recent months, including the PlayStation, Xbox, and Roku.
Top Rated Comments
They need a clear direction on what they want to do with the TV at this point. I almost wonder if they're thinking about discontinuing it once they really have TV+ everywhere. I hope not though.
Now that Roku has an Apple TV app, I can watch my Apple media purchases without needing an Apple TV :).
I understand some people game on their ATV, but as a streamer there really isn't much more you can ask for (DV, 4K, and ATMOS are all present).
It feels odd how they've been pushing TV app, airplay and HomeKit to so many TVs, devices, etc yet we still have relatively expensive and old TV devices for sale.
Like others have mentioned, the price is ridiculous. $129/$99 should be the top end of these devices. If they add a M1 chip and that vastly improves gaming, sure the price is justified.