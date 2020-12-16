Apple TV App Coming to 'Chromecast With Google TV' Early Next Year and More Android TV Devices in Future

Google today announced that the Apple TV app will be rolling out to the new Chromecast with Google TV dongle starting early next year, and to more devices powered by the Android TV operating system in the future.



With the addition of the Apple TV app, Chromecast with Google TV users will be able to access Apple TV+ with a subscription, as well as their library of movie and TV show purchases from Apple and content from Apple TV channels.

This marks Google's second partnership with Apple this month, following Apple Music rolling out to Google Assistant-enabled smart speakers and displays like the Nest Audio, Nest Hub Max, and Nest Mini in the United States and select other countries.

The Apple TV app has been rolling out to a wide variety of platforms in recent months, including the PlayStation, Xbox, and Roku.