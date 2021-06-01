Apple TV App Available on Nvidia Shield Streaming Device Starting Today

Starting today, the Apple TV app is available on the Nvidia Shield, a streaming device powered by the Android TV platform.



With the addition of the Apple TV app, Nvidia Shield users can access the Apple TV+ streaming service with a subscription, TV shows and movies purchased or rented from the iTunes Store, and content from Apple TV Channels.

The Apple TV app works with the built-in Google Assistant on the Nvidia Shield, allowing users to use "OK Google" voice commands to navigate directly to specific Apple TV+ shows or movies, control playback, and more.

The Apple TV app has been rolling out to a wide variety of platforms in recent months, including the PlayStation, Xbox, and Roku. The app is also available on the "Chromecast with Google TV" dongle, which is also powered by the Android TV platform.