Apple Seeds Second Beta of macOS Big Sur 11.5 to Developers
Apple today seeded the second beta of an upcoming macOS Big Sur 11.5 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new beta coming two weeks after the release of the first macOS Big Sur 11.5 beta.
Developers can download the macOS Big Sur 11.5 beta using the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences after installing the proper profile from the Apple Developer Center.
macOS Big Sur 11.5 may be a more minor update focusing on under-the-hood performance improvements and bug fixes for issues that weren't able to be addressed in the macOS Big Sur 11.4 update. No new features were found in the first beta.
Top Rated Comments
MacOS 11.14 release is Darwin Kernel Version 20.5.0 May 8
MacOS 11.5 beta 1 is Darwin Kernel Version 20.6.0 May 10
I am curious if they introduced an updated kernel at all with this beta 2 after 2 weeks time. Occasionally see a graphics related reboot, so either their AMD drivers or kernel being used.