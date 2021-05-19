Apple Releases First Betas of iOS 14.7, iPadOS 14.7, tvOS 14.7, watchOS 7.6 and macOS Big Sur 11.5 to Developers

by

Prior to the public releases of iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6, tvOS 14.6, watchOS 7.5, and macOS Big Sur 11.4, Apple has seeded a new series of developer betas including iOS 14.7, iPadOS 14.7, tvOS 14.7, watchOS 7.6, and ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.5.

iOS 14 on iPhone feature emergency
iOS and iPadOS 14.7 can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper profile has been installed on an iPhone or iPad. ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.5 can be downloaded using the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences after installing the proper profile from the Apple Developer Center.

tvOS 14.7 can be downloaded onto the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ via a profile that's installed using Xcode, and watchOS 7.6 can be downloaded through the dedicated ‌Apple Watch‌ app on the ‌iPhone‌ by going to General > Software Update after installing the proper profile from the Apple Developer Center.

There's no word yet on what's new in these software updates, but we'll update this post if we find notable features or changes in the betas.

Top Rated Comments

ouimetnick Avatar
ouimetnick
39 minutes ago at 01:37 pm
Thanks for writing 1 article about the beta drops today instead of 4-5 separate articles for each platform.
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
freezah Avatar
freezah
53 minutes ago at 01:23 pm
Almost a decade since Siri was released and still does not speak Polish...
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BWhaler Avatar
BWhaler
25 minutes ago at 01:51 pm

Thanks for writing 1 article about the beta drops today instead of 4-5 separate articles for each platform.
Agreed. Macrumors breaking the same topic into 7 articles is getting completely out of hand.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
_Spinn_ Avatar
_Spinn_
47 minutes ago at 01:29 pm
I bet 14.6 drops Monday and (hopefully) Apple Card Family as well ?

Maybe we’ll get a 14.8 and 14.9 and then just slide into 15.0 when it arrives ?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jav6454 Avatar
jav6454
1 hour ago at 01:16 pm
So 14.7 is in beta but no release of 14.6 yet...
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Realityck Avatar
Realityck
14 minutes ago at 02:02 pm
In case anyone need to build info

macOS Big Sur 11.5 beta (20G5023d) - May 19, 2021
iOS 14.7 beta (18G5023c) - May 19, 2021
iPadOS 14.7 beta (18G5023c) - May 19, 2021
watchOS 7.6 beta (18U5523d) - May 19, 2021
tvOS 14.7 beta (18M5523d) - May 19, 2021
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
