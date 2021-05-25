WaterField Designs Launches Leather AirTag Keychain and Luggage Tag

by

WaterField Designs has launched a new Leather AirTag Keychain and an AirTag Luggage Tag for Apple's popular item tracker.

waterfield designs luggage lifestyle
The AirTag Luggage Tag consists of two layers of bonded rugged leather that form a pocket in which the AirTag is secured. The Tag attaches with a strong 1.5 mm stainless steel wire that threads through a metal grommet, while perforated holes in a diamond pattern allow sound to travel from the AirTag's built-in speakers.

An included address card or a business card can be slid behind a clear window that's covered by a secure leather flap.

Meanwhile, offering something different to the typical polycarbonate AirTag holders, WaterField Design's more traditional-looking Keychain accessories house the AirTag within a layer of full-grain, vegetable-tanned leather, which protects the tracker while also concealing it from view.

Key Chain All Colors 1800x1800
The AirTag Keychain has nine small perforations in the raindrop-shaped leather pouch that allow AirTag sound alerts to pass through, and a heavy-duty matte black ring that can hold multiple keys. The accessory can be attached to items with a metal screw fastener.

A Matte black metal screw stud closes the pouch but allows access for battery replacement, and WaterField Design offers the Keychain with a choice of carabiner or 1.5mm stainless-steel cable, with a barrel closure, that threads through a metal grommet to attach to bags, belt hooks, and so on.

The Leather AirTag Keychain is available from May 28 for $25 in Acorn, Black, Blue, and Red, while the Leather AirTag Luggage Tag is available from June 9 for $49 in a Black exterior/Black interior, Blue/Black, Crimson/Black, and Grizzly Brown/Black.

