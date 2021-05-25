WaterField Designs Launches Leather AirTag Keychain and Luggage Tag

WaterField Designs has launched a new Leather AirTag Keychain and an AirTag Luggage Tag for Apple's popular item tracker.



The AirTag Luggage Tag consists of two layers of bonded rugged leather that form a pocket in which the AirTag is secured. The Tag attaches with a strong 1.5 mm stainless steel wire that threads through a metal grommet, while perforated holes in a diamond pattern allow sound to travel from the AirTag's built-in speakers.

An included address card or a business card can be slid behind a clear window that's covered by a secure leather flap.

Meanwhile, offering something different to the typical polycarbonate AirTag holders, WaterField Design's more traditional-looking Keychain accessories house the AirTag within a layer of full-grain, vegetable-tanned leather, which protects the tracker while also concealing it from view.



The AirTag Keychain has nine small perforations in the raindrop-shaped leather pouch that allow AirTag sound alerts to pass through, and a heavy-duty matte black ring that can hold multiple keys. The accessory can be attached to items with a metal screw fastener.

A Matte black metal screw stud closes the pouch but allows access for battery replacement, and WaterField Design offers the Keychain with a choice of carabiner or 1.5mm stainless-steel cable, with a barrel closure, that threads through a metal grommet to attach to bags, belt hooks, and so on.

The Leather AirTag Keychain is available from May 28 for $25 in Acorn, Black, Blue, and Red, while the Leather AirTag Luggage Tag is available from June 9 for $49 in a Black exterior/Black interior, Blue/Black, Crimson/Black, and Grizzly Brown/Black.