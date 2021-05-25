ElevationLab Debuts AirTag Holder for Pet Collars

ElevationLab today announced the upcoming launch of the TagVault: Pet, an AirTag holder that is designed to attach to pet harnesses and collars.



The design is similar to ElevationLab's TagVault, offering a full enclosure for the AirTag that's both protective and waterproof. The AirTag holder screws on with four screws and then attaches to a collar with a mounting plate.

The TagVault: Pet does not need to attach to a ring on a collar and it does not dangle, making it a more secure solution than other pet-related AirTag holders.

According to ElevationLab, the TagVault:Pet is designed to work with any width collar or harness, and collar thicknesses up to 5mm. This encompasses 99 percent of collars, though some doubled leather or studded collars may be too thick.

Given the size of the TagVault: Pet, it is best to use it with dogs and cats that are over 10 pounds. It works with smaller animals, but the TagVault will be rather large. ElevationLab says that this design is comfortable for pets, and that signal and sound pass through the casing.

The TagVault: Pet can be preordered from the ElevationLab website for $19.95 and it will ship out in July.