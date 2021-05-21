Spotify Announces Downloads and Offline Playback on Apple Watch for Premium Subscribers

Spotify has announced it will finally allow users to download and play back songs, albums, playlists, and podcasts on their Apple Watch.



So far, Spotify users have been unable to download songs to their Apple Watch, always requiring an internet connection to play back songs. Now, requiring a premium subscription and watchOS 7 or later, Spotify will allow customers to download songs right on their wrist. Spotify already offered users this feature with Fitbit, Samsung Galaxy watches, and other smartwatches.

Spotify has provided these steps for how to download songs, playlists, albums, and more to the Apple Watch:



1. Find the music and podcasts you want to download on your watch.

2 Select the playlist, album, or podcast and press the three dots (…) and choose “Download to Apple Watch.”

3. To check on the progress, head over to the Downloads section on the watch.

4. Once playlists, albums, or podcasts in your library are downloaded, you’ll see a little green arrow next to their names.

5. Connect your headphones and start listening, no matter where you are!

With offline support on the Apple Watch, users can also use Siri to play songs right from Spotify, much like on the iPhone. Spotify says that offline playback from the Apple Watch will be 96 kbps and that the functionality is rolling out to users in the coming weeks.