iPad 2 Now Considered Obsolete Worldwide

The 2nd generation iPad, introduced by Steve Jobs in March of 2011, has officially been marked as an obsolete product worldwide. Released less than a year after the launch of the original ‌‌iPad‌‌, the second-generation ‌‌iPad‌‌ marked a breakthrough for the product line and set the groundwork for years to come.



Apple added the ‌iPad‌ 2 to its "vintage and obsolete" product list in May of 2019, which marked the ‌iPad‌ as obsolete in all countries except the United States and Turkey, where local law required Apple to continue to consider it a vintage product. Yesterday, however, Apple updated its list to add the new ‌iPad‌ to its official obsolete list, deeming it obsolete worldwide.

The second-generation ‌iPad‌ included an updated design that was 33% thinner than the original ‌iPad‌. The new ‌iPad‌ also sported new capabilities, including a front-facing camera for FaceTime calls, a gyroscope, and an updated dual-core A5 processor, twice as fast as the original ‌iPad‌ and up to nine times faster in graphics. The ‌iPad‌ was also offered in both white and black models.

Apple classifies products that have been discontinued for at least seven years as "obsolete," meaning that they are unable to receive any hardware service from Apple or its service providers.