Amazon today is offering the 512GB versions of the M1 MacBook Pro and M1 MacBook Air at all-time low prices. Starting with the M1 MacBook Air, you can get the 512GB model in Gold at $1,149.00, down from $1,249.00. This is a match of the lowest price we've ever tracked on this notebook, and it's also being offered at B&H Photo.

Apple updated the MacBook Air in November 2020 with the new Apple M1 chip, which has an 8-core CPU, a 7- or 8-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine for machine learning. These updates brought about improved performance, better battery life, and more. There's also a 256GB model, but we aren't seeing any notable discounts this week.

Amazon also has Apple's 512GB M1 MacBook Pro on sale at $1,299.99, down from $1,499.00. This is a match of the best price we've ever seen on this MacBook Pro, and it'll be applied to your order after you head to the checkout screen. There, Amazon has a $99.01 automatic coupon that will drop the price of the notebook down to the record low deal.

