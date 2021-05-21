Apple Seeds Second iOS and iPadOS 14.6 Release Candidate to Developers

by

Apple today seeded second release candidate versions of iOS and iPadOS 14.6 to developers for testing purposes, with the new software coming five days after Apple seeded the first release candidates.

14
iOS and iPadOS 14.6 can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper profile has been installed on an iPhone or iPad.

iOS and iPadOS 14.6 add support for Apple Music features, including Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio.

iPhone Hi Fi Apple Music Feature
Spatial Audio will provide an immersive audio experience that makes it sound like music is coming from all around you, while Lossless Audio will provide higher-quality music that sounds exactly as it does when artists create it in the studio. At launch, thousands of tracks will feature Spatial Audio support, and more than 20,000 songs will support Lossless Audio. By the end of the year, 75 million songs will support it.

For AirTags, the beta adds a new feature that allows an email address to be entered as a contact method for Lost Mode instead of a phone number. In iOS 14.5, there is no option to use an email, with Apple only allowing for a phone number.

airtag lost mode email address
iOS 14.6 will see the debut of Apple Podcasts Subscriptions, which were first introduced at Apple's April event. With Podcasts subscriptions, Podcasts users can sign up to subscribe to their favorite podcasters, unlocking ad-free listening, bonus episodes, and other perks.

The update also includes new features for marking all Podcasts episodes as played, removing downloads, and recovering episodes, all of which are designed to address complaints that surfaced after the release of the updated Podcasts app in iOS 14.5.

iOS 14.6 lays the groundwork for Apple Card Family, a feature that Apple introduced at its April event. ‌Apple Card‌ Family allows spouses to share a single ‌Apple Card‌ account, with each person serving as a co-owner to build credit.

‌Apple Card‌ Family also lets parents share an ‌Apple Card‌ with their children for making purchases, with optional spending limits and parental controls to help children learn smart financial habits. All spending by the family is tracked with a single monthly bill, and up to five people over 13 can be added to an ‌Apple Card‌ account for sharing purposes.

Apple's full release notes for the update are below:

Apple Card Family
- ‌Apple Card‌ can be shared with up to five people, including anyone 13 years or older in your Family Sharing group
- ‌Apple Card‌ Family adds support for families to track expenses, manage spending with optional limits and controls, and build credit together

Podcasts
- Subscription support for channels and individual shows

AirTag and Find My
- Lost mode option to add an email address instead of a phone number for AirTag and Find My network accessories
- AirTag will show the partially masked phone number of the owner when tapped with an NFC-capable device

Accessibility
- Voice Control users can unlock their ‌iPhone‌ for the first time after a restart using only their voice

This release also fixes the following issues:
- Unlock with Apple Watch may not work after using Lock ‌iPhone‌ on Apple Watch
- Reminders may appear as blank lines
- Call blocking extensions may not appear in Settings
- Bluetooth devices could sometimes disconnect or send audio to a different device during an active call
- ‌iPhone‌ may experience reduced performance during startup

iOS 14.6 is expected to be released in the near future, and Apple has already seeded iOS 14.7 to developers.

Related Roundups: iOS 14, iPadOS 14
Related Forum: iOS 14

Top Rated Comments

_Spinn_ Avatar
_Spinn_
36 minutes ago at 10:39 am
The final release has to be next week if they want to make their deadline on releasing Apple Card Family this month. I don’t see them squeaking it in on Memorial Day.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
42 minutes ago at 10:34 am
How do I get it, I removed the profile, and now if i install it again it will download 14.7?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
j0nblayz Avatar
j0nblayz
31 minutes ago at 10:45 am

How do I get it, I removed the profile, and now if i install it again it will download 14.7?
nope, if you install the profile again, you will get 14.6 as default and there will be an option below to upgrade to 14.7 if you want.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gank41 Avatar
gank41
10 minutes ago at 11:05 am

How do I get it, I removed the profile, and now if i install it again it will download 14.7?
You should get 14.6 RC2 and then also have the optional 14.7 update after.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kenni417 Avatar
kenni417
47 minutes ago at 10:29 am
14.6 public release for next week hopefully!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
appleguy123 Avatar
appleguy123
42 minutes ago at 10:34 am
Why does the 2nd "release candidate" still have known bugs?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

M2 MacBook Pros 10 Core Summer Feature

Redesigned MacBook Pro Models With 10-Core Apple Silicon Chip Said to Launch as Early as This Summer

Tuesday May 18, 2021 5:39 am PDT by
Apple plans to launch new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with an improved iteration of the M1 chip as early as this summer, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The new chip is said to include a 10-core CPU with eight high-performance cores and two energy-efficient cores, with 16-core or 32-core GPU options. Gurman said the next-generation Apple silicon chip will also support up to...
Read Full Article261 comments
AirPods Lineup Not Lossless Feature

AirPods, AirPods Max and AirPods Pro Don't Support Apple Music Lossless Audio

Monday May 17, 2021 10:44 am PDT by
Apple today announced that starting in June, Apple Music songs will be available to stream in Lossless and Hi-Resolution Lossless formats, but lossless audio won't be supported on the AirPods, AirPods Max, or AirPods Pro. Apple's Lossless Audio is encoded as Apple Lossless Audio Codec files, with lossless quality ranging from 16-bit 44.1 kHz playback to 24-bit 48 kHz playback and Hi-Res...
Read Full Article525 comments
apple accessibility features 2021

Apple Announces New Background Sounds, Apple Watch AssistiveTouch, and Eye-Tracking Accessibility Features

Wednesday May 19, 2021 10:23 am PDT by
Apple today announced the upcoming launch of several new accessibility features that are being added to its various products and services. Apple says that these options are designed for people with mobility, vision, hearing, and cognitive disabilities, and showcase Apple's belief that accessibility is a human right. "At Apple, we've long felt that the world's best technology should respond to...
Read Full Article58 comments
iOS 14 on iPhone feature emergency

Apple Releases First Betas of iOS 14.7, iPadOS 14.7, tvOS 14.7, watchOS 7.6 and macOS Big Sur 11.5 to Developers

Wednesday May 19, 2021 1:14 pm PDT by
Prior to the public releases of iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6, tvOS 14.6, watchOS 7.5, and macOS Big Sur 11.4, Apple has seeded a new series of developer betas including iOS 14.7, iPadOS 14.7, tvOS 14.7, watchOS 7.6, and macOS Big Sur 11.5. iOS and iPadOS 14.7 can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper profile has been installed on an iPhone or iPad. macOS ...
Read Full Article87 comments
imac 2021 box

Apple's New 24-Inch iMac Shown Off in Early Unboxing

Monday May 17, 2021 8:18 pm PDT by
Update: The early unboxing video was taken down, but other unboxing and first impression videos are now available. The new 24-inch iMac doesn't officially launch until this Friday, May 21, but an early unboxing of the machine has been shared on YouTube. The iMac unboxing video was made private subsequent to this story. The video from Gadget Guy is in Cantonese, but it offers an up-close...
Read Full Article188 comments
prosser apple watch series 7

Prosser: Apple Watch Series 7 to Feature Flat-Edged Design, New Green Color Option

Wednesday May 19, 2021 10:49 am PDT by
The upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 will feature a flat-edged design, similar to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, and the addition of a new green case color option, according to Apple leaker Jon Prosser. In a video, Prosser explains that Apple is looking to redesign the Apple Watch, which has featured the same design since its launch, with the Series 7 later this year. One of the most striking ...
Read Full Article204 comments
powerbeats2

Powerbeats 2 Owners Now Receiving Payouts Following Apple's $9.75 Million Class Action Lawsuit Settlement

Tuesday May 18, 2021 4:13 pm PDT by
Apple customers who own faulty Powerbeats 2 devices have begun receiving payouts from a class action lawsuit that Apple settled last year, according to multiple MacRumors readers that have started receiving funds. Powerbeats 2 owners sued Apple after it was found that some of the headphones had a defect that could cause them to stop working and fail to retain charge after "minimal usage."...
Read Full Article37 comments
Flat 2021 MacBook Pro Mockup Feature 1

Redesigned MacBook Pro Models Still on Track for 2021 Launch, But Supplies Likely to Be Constrained into Next Year

Tuesday May 18, 2021 1:12 am PDT by
Volume production of the redesigned 16-inch MacBook Pro with Apple silicon and a mini-LED display is set to begin in the first quarter of 2022, while mass production of the smaller and new 14-inch MacBook Pro will begin in the fourth quarter of this year, according to industry sources cited in a paywalled DigiTimes report. Yesterday, DigiTimes posted a preview of a story reporting that the la...
Read Full Article38 comments
apple tv 4k arcade

Apple Says New Apple TV 4K is Tremendous Value at $179, Not Designed to Compete Directly With Xbox or PlayStation

Thursday May 20, 2021 7:05 am PDT by
In addition to reviews lifting for the new Apple TV 4K, Apple marketing executive Tim Twerdahl spoke with CNN Underscored's Jacob Krol about the latest generation of the streaming box, which launches this Friday. Priced at $179 with 32GB of storage or $199 with 64GB of storage, Twerdahl said the new Apple 4K offers "tremendous" value. "We think there's a tremendous amount of value in this ...
Read Full Article206 comments
Flat MacBook Air Feature 1

Next MacBook Air Will Feature Faster Apple Silicon Chip With Up to 10 Graphics Cores

Tuesday May 18, 2021 6:44 am PDT by
Apple is working on a high-end version of the MacBook Air that will feature an improved iteration of the current M1 Apple silicon chip, featuring improved graphics, but the same number of high efficiency, and high performance cores, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple updated its 13-inch MacBook Air alongside the 13-inch MacBook Pro and Mac mini with the M1 Apple silicon chip in...
Read Full Article117 comments