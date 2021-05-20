Apple Seeds First Public Betas of iOS and iPadOS 14.7

Apple today seeded the first public betas of iOS and iPadOS 14.7 to public beta testers, one day after seeding first betas to developers.



Public beta testers who have signed up for the beta testing program can download the iOS and iPadOS‌ 14.7 updates over the air after installing the proper certificate from the Public Beta website on an iOS device.

iOS 14.7 may address bugs and issues that were not able to be included in the iOS 14.6 update, which has yet to be released. There were no new features found in the iOS and iPadOS 14.7 betas provided to developers.